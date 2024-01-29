2024 Purdue Boilermakers incoming transfers: Listing all the updates, roster movements and more

The Purdue Boilermakers finished 4-8 in their first year under coach Ryan Walters. The first-time coach did not have much time to make an impact in recruiting or in the transfer portal ahead of his first season after taking over from Jeff Brohm.

That has not been the case in 2024, though, as the Boilermakers have the 30th ranked recruiting class and, even more impressively, the 15th ranked transfer class.

Take a look at the 15 players that make up their strong transfer class below.

Purdue Boilermakers incoming transfer class

#1 Reggie Love III, running back

Love joined the Illinois Fighting Illini as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

He has recorded 1,053 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 240 carries and added 15 receptions for 86 yards. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#2 Kam Brown, wide receiver

Brown joined the Texas A&M Aggies as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

After recording seven receptions for 74 yards across two seasons, he joined the UCLA Bruins via the transfer portal ahead of the 2021 season. Brown had 772 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 54 receptions with the Bruins. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 27.

#3 C.J. Smith, wide receiver

Smith joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He has hardly seen the field, recording six receptions for 116 yards and one carry for four yards. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 31.

#4 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver

Morrissette joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He has not seen much action, recording four receptions for 38 yards and one carry for eight yards. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 25.

#5 Corey Stewart, offensive line

Stewart joined the Ball State Cardinals as a two-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 33 games in his collegiate career. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#6 DJ Wingfield, offensive line

Wingfield joined the El Camino College Warriors as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

He appeared in 22 games for the junior college program before joining the New Mexico Lobos via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. Wingfield appeared in just 10 games after tearing his ACL in his first season with the program. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 26.

#7 Joshua Sales Jr., offensive line

Sales joined the Indiana Hoosiers as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He played 16 games with the program and joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 29.

#8 Joey Tanona, offensive line

Tanona joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He has not made his collegiate debut due to an injury suffered in a car accident. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#9 Shitta Sillah, edge rusher

Sillah joined the Boston College Eagles as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

He recorded 80 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defended. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 27.

#10 C.J. Madden, edge rusher

Madden joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He has hardly seen the field, recording just three total tackles. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#11 Jireh Ojata, edge rusher

Ojata joined the Franklin College Grizzlies as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

He recorded 160 total tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss, 32.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and seven passes defended. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#12 Jamarius Dinkins, defensive line

Dinkins joined the Kentucky Wildcats as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

He has recorded 18 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks in limited playing time. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 4.

#13 Kyndrich Breedlove, cornerback

Breedlove joined the Ole Miss Rebels as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

He recorded just one total tackle in limited playing time over two seasons before joining the Colorado Buffaloes via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Breedlove recorded 12 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble and joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 31.

#14 Nyland Green, cornerback

Green joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

He hardly saw the field after off-the-field issues during his true freshman season. Green recorded 12 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended before joining the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 6.

#15 Stu Smith, safety

Smith joined the Holy Cross Crusaders as a two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

He recorded 36 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two passes defended as a true freshman. He joined the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 26.