2024 QB Draft Class: Top 10 elite QBs available for selection feat. Caleb Williams

When it comes to the NFL draft, it's never too early to get excited. The 2024 QB Draft Class promises a roster filled with talent. At the forefront stands none other than Caleb Williams.

As we gear up for an action-packed football season, the buzz around the potential No. 1 NFL draft pick is already making waves. The upcoming draft class is not just loaded; it's a powerhouse across multiple positions.

Right now, all eyes are on Caleb Williams, who seems to be leading the charge for the coveted title of the No. 1 NFL draft pick in 2024. Let's look at the top 10 QBs ready for a draft class set to redefine the game.

Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2024 QB Draft

#10. Jordan Travis

Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis is on a mission to elevate his college quarterback legacy in his final season. He has been a consistent performer over the past three seasons. Travis aims to bring Florida State back to its former glory, thus giving a push to his NFL resume.

Jordan Travis has a knack for rushing and averages over five yards per carry, making him a dual threat on the field. His agility and ability to convert crucial first downs make him a compelling prospect for the 2024 QB draft class.

#9. Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers stands out among the 2024 draft class. Ewers possesses a rare combination of natural passing ability and versatility. His rocket launcher arm is matched with fluidity, allowing him to throw from various angles with precision.

Whether on-platform, off-platform or on the run, Ewers consistently gives us 'wow' moments. Quinn Ewers is showcasing the extraordinary talent that positions him as a standout quarterback in the 2024 QB draft.

#8. J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a rising star with essential qualities for NFL success. With a powerful throwing ability, McCarthy can effortlessly send footballs downfield, making him a perfect fit for a vertical passing offense.

His chemistry with Michigan's running game translates well to potential NFL scenarios. McCarthy is athletic with a strong arm and downfield powers. This boosts his chances as an exciting prospect for teams seeking an aggressive and dynamic quarterback.

#7. Bo Nix

Bo Nix's journey to the NFL has been a winding one. He found a resurgence with the Oregon Ducks after an impressive 2022 campaign. Bo Nix is a physically gifted passer. The Ducks’ QB exhibits athleticism and precision in his throws, especially on the move.

His ability to navigate the pocket swiftly and locate escape routes against the pass rush sets him apart. The athleticism of the young prospect extends to zone-read plays, making Bo Nix a well-rounded and sought-after quarterback in the 2024 QB draft class.

#6. Riley Leonard

In Duke's shotgun spread offense, Riley Leonard thrives on quick decision-making, progressing swiftly through his options. A standout moment against Clemson showcased his rapid release, echoing the efficiency of quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett.

With no hesitation, Leonard trusts the system and his receivers. His ability to navigate layered route options demonstrates a mature understanding of the game, setting the stage for his ascent in the 2024 QB draft class.

#5. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders brings a calm and confident demeanor to the field. He has made it look easy with the Colorado Buffaloes by showing patience and vision in the pocket. His field awareness allows him to read defensive pursuits easily.

Sanders effortlessly balances a big-play mentality with efficient quick-game quarterbacking. He is not afraid to take calculated shots and excels in isolating matchups and testing defensive backs. Sanders' aggressive style, coupled with his ability to let plays develop, positions him as one of the top prospects in the 2024 QB draft class.

#4. Cameron Ward

Washington State QB Cameron Ward has emerged as a multifaceted star who offers dynamic playmaking skills and a gifted passing arm. His fastball delivery and versatile release techniques allow for quick transitions and effective off-platform throws.

Ward thrives as a pocket passer, making him elusive under pressure. Despite being a late bloomer, his tight window accuracy and the ability to convert crucial first downs make him a strong contender in the 2024 QB draft for the NFL.

#3. Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. of Washington stands out as a physically gifted passer with a powerful arm. His drive throws, executed from the pocket or on designed rollouts, are precise and effective.

Penix's ability to excel in the Shanahan systems is evident, particularly in out-breaking patterns. With a combination of arm strength and finesse, Penix positions himself as a top-tier quarterback prospect in the 2024 QB draft class.

#2. Drake Maye

North Carolina's Drake Maye is a standout in the 2024 QB Draft class. Maye fits the mold of the new-age quarterback and shows a liking for the long ball. His tape reveals a quarterback with easy gas, adept touch vertically and a knack for threading the football into openings downfield.

Maye excels in beating safeties on seams and go-routes, thus highlighting his deep-passing skills. His finesse in mesh point fakes during play action and zone reading adds another layer to his game. Any team in the NFL would love to grab him in the 2024 QB draft.

#1. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is the undisputed top prospect in USC's 2024 NFL draft class. He looks set for a back-to-back Heisman year in 2023 after winning it in 2022. Williams has all the qualities of a modern quarterback, seamlessly blending pinpoint passing with athleticism.

Beyond sidestepping pass rushers and converting with his legs, Caleb Williams has amazing arm strength. His superpower lies in the sleight of hand, excelling at the mesh point and leaving defenders in disarray in zone read and RPO concepts. Williams is a calm force under pressure. The 2024 QB draft will surely see him as the No. 1 draft pick.