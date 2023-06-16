2024 SEC opponents for Auburn: How the Tigers can compete with their new look schedule

The Auburn Tigers seem to be put in a second tier in the Southeastern Conference behind the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The conference will look a lot different in 2024 than fans have grown accustomed to, with the abolishment of their divisions and the addition of two programs in the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Even though we have the entirety of a college football season between now and then, let's take a look at the Auburn Tigers' 2024 schedule and how they could fare against these teams.

What can we expect from the Auburn Tigers in the next few seasons?

The Auburn Tigers have to show a lot of improvement after finishing last season with a 5-7 (2-6) record. They are looking to fix some holes in the program and have a lot of transfers ready to make an impact on this team for head coach Hugh Freeze.

When looking at the 2024 schedule, they have road games against three of the toughest teams in the entire conference: the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Missouri Tigers. They also have home games against the two newcomers: the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

With an everchanging roster due to the NCAA Transfer Portal, it is hard to be anything but sour on the Auburn Tigers for the next few seasons as they try to find their footing in college football's toughest conference.

Auburn must step up as they have seven different projected starters on the offensive side and five different defensive projected starters for the 2023 college football season. They will have a new quarterback as senior quarterback Payton Thorne transferred for the 2023 season and will likely be gone as he is a super senior in terms of class.

This Tigers team is not at the same level as they were just 10 years ago. Many programs have produced better talent and play better than Auburn have been.

Auburn will compete in the SEC with the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, Tigers, Sooners, and Longhorns while no longer dealing with divisional play. So their schedule will be tougher than usual. The program will need an amazing transfer portal and recruiting class to stand a chance.

