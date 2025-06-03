2025 Heisman trophy predictions: Top 3 non QBs who can potentially make the podium ft. Jeremiah Smith

Last year, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver cum cornerback Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. It marked the first time in four years that a non-quarterback won the award given to the best college football player every season.

The award is generally dominated by quarterbacks who have won it a record 36 times. Thus, a player who's not a quarterback needs to put in a special effort to get recognized for the award.

Here are three non-QB players who could emerge as serious contenders:

1. Ryan Williams (Wide Receiver, Alabama)

Ryan Williams was a freshman All-American, first-team All-SEC in his first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded 45 receptions for 857 yards and eight touchdowns. His game-winning 75-yard touchdown against No. 2 Georgia was one of the highlights of the season.

With a full season ahead as a sophomore, Williams can do things that can put him in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

2. Jeremiah Smith (Wide Receiver, Ohio State)

Jeremiah Smith was the top recruit in his class before signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He turned heads with his performance despite being a true freshman, leading the Buckeyes to the national championship.

Out of 16 games, Smith started in 15 games, logging 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named 2025 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP after catching seven receptions for 187 yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Oregon Ducks.

Apart from that, he was named as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and even a first-team All-American. There's a reason why he ranks so high in Heisman oddsmakers' eyes.

He is at +1400, trailing behind three quarterbacks, namely Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar.

3. Jeremiyah Love (Running Back, Notre Dame)

Jeremiyah Love played a big part in Notre Dame's historic run to the national championship game, where it was defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After starting only one game in 2023, Love was named the featured back for the 2024 season. He did not disappoint as he put together 1,125 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. As a receiver in some snaps, he caught 28 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

If Notre Dame can held his own, a big requirement will be for Jeremiyah Love to put together another good season, putting him in contention for Heisman in the process.

