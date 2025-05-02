2025 NFL Draft: Most players drafted from one school on Day 2

The 2025 NFL draft is done and dusted. Now, teams are just sifting through the undrafted players to see if they may have missed a hidden gem that they could add to their current rosters.

As teams prepare for their spring camps, here's a closer look at how Day 2 unfolded and the school that saw the most number of its players getting their name called.

Schools with the most players drafted on Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft

#1. Oregon Ducks - 4

The Oregon Ducks were one of four programs that saw double-digit players drafted with 10, and they had their turn in the spotlight with four picks on the second day of the draft.

Here are their players picked on Day 2:

Terrance Ferguson, TE to the Los Angeles Rams (Pick #46)

Jordan Burch, DE to the Arizona Cardinals (Pick # 78)

Jamaree Caldwell, DT to the Los Angeles Chargers (Pick # 86)

Dillon Gabriel, QB to the Cleveland Browns (Pick #94)

#2. Iowa State Cyclones - 3

The Iowa State Cyclones had four players picked in the draft, with most of them coming from the second day.

Here are their players picked on that day, featuring their two top receivers who both went to the same team:

Jayden Higgins, WR to the Houston Texans (Pick #34)

Darien Porter, CB to the Las Vegas Raiders (Pick #68)

Jaylin Noel, WR to the Houston Texans (Pick #79)

#3. South Carolina Gamecocks - 3

The South Carolina Gamecocks tallied five players in the draft, all of them the defense. Three of them were picked on Day 2:

Nick Emmanwori, S to the Seattle Seahawks (Pick #35)

T. J. Sanders, DT to the Buffalo Bills (Pick #41)

Demetrius Knight, LB to the Cincinnati Bengals (Pick #49)

#4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 3

The Ohio State Buckeyes ruled the draft with the most picks at 14 players. They also had a solid Day 1 with four first-round picks which was the most in the draft. Day 2 was also a good day for them with three players picked:

Quinshon Judkins, RB to the Cleveland Browns (Pick #36)

TreVeyon Henderson, RB to the New England Patriots (Pick #38)

JT Tuimoloau, DT to the Indianapolis Colts (Pick #45)

#5. LSU Tigers - 3

The LSU Tigers got seven players drafted which was tied for the sixth-highest school in the draft. Three of them got drafted on Day 2:

Mason Taylor, TE to the New York Jets (Pick #42)

Emery Jones Jr., OT to the Baltimore Ravens (Pick #91)

Sai’vion Jones, DE to the Denver Broncos (Pick #101)

#6. Texas Longhorns - 3

The Texas Longhorns set their school record with 11 players drafted last year. They were shooting for as many as 14 players but came up short, yet they still broke last year’s record with 12 total players drafted, which was the third-highest school behind Ohio State and Georgia. Three of them were Day 2 draftees, all of them defensive players:

Alfred Collins, DT to the San Francisco 49ers (Pick #43)

Andrew Mukuba, S to the Philadelphia Eagles (Pick #64)

Vernon Broughton, DT to the New Orleans Saints (Pick #71)

#7. Ole Miss Rebels - 3

The Ole Miss Rebels caused a bit of a buzz when Jaxson Dart ultimately became the second quarterback drafted in the first round by the New York Giants. That came after defensive tackle Walter Nolen got picked nine picks earlier. They added three more to their tally on Day 2:

Tre Harris, WR to the Los Angeles Chargers (Pick #55)

Trey Amos, CB to the Washington Commanders (Pick #61)

Princely Umanmielen, DE to the Carolina Panthers (Pick #77)

#8. Georgia Bulldogs - 3

The Georgia Bulldogs had a nice 2025 draft, with 13 of their players picked which is the second-most in all the programs represented. They had three picks in the first round, all of them coming from the defense. They featured different players on Day 2, with three of their offensive linemen picked:

Tate Ratledge, OG to the Detroit Lions (Pick #57)

Dylan Fairchild, OG to the Cincinnati Bengals (Pick #81)

Jared Wilson, C to the New England Patriots (Pick #95)

About the author Jireh Pacoli Jireh Pacoli is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Marketing Management.



Jireh doesn't have a favorite college team, which he sees as an advantage due to it enabling him to easily stay completely objective in his work.



His favorite player is Josh Allen, who Jireh has been a fan of since his college days at the University of Wyoming and enjoys watching him dominate for the Bills today.



Jireh's favorite NFL teams are the Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers, and Bills. He likes the Vikings because they were the team that stood out most when he seriously started watching the NFL. Jireh likes the Chargers and Bills because of Justin Herbert and Josh Allen, as well as the Bills Mafia.



When not writing or watching sports, Jireh likes to play basketball, tennis, and flag football. He also likes watching motorsports like F1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and V8 Supercars. Know More

