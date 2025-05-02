2025 NFL Draft: Most players drafted from one school on Day 3

The 2025 NFL draft is done and dusted. Now, teams are just sifting through the undrafted players to see if they may have missed a hidden gem that they could add to their current rosters.

Ad

As teams prepare for their spring camps, here's a closer look at how Day 3 unfolded and the school that saw the most number of its players getting their name called.

Schools with the most players drafted on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No. 1 Florida Gators – 7

The Florida Gators did not start their tally until Day 3, but they came out swinging on the final day by starting the fourth round. They ended up tying with fellow conference-mate Georgia and the national champions in Ohio State at the end of the day with seven picks each.

Ad

Trending

Chimere Dike, WR to the Tennessee Titans (Pick No. 103)

Cam Jackson, DT to the Carolina Panthers (Pick No. 140)

Jason Marshall Jr., CB to the Miami Dolphins (Pick No. 150)

Shemar Jones, LB to the Dallas Cowboys (Pick No. 152)

Graham Mertz, QB to the Houston Texans (Pick No. 197)

Jeremy Crawshaw, P to the Denver Broncos (Pick No. 216)

Trikweze Bridges, CB to the Los Angeles Chargers (Pick No. 256)

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs – 7

The Georgia Bulldogs followed up their six-pick haul from the first two days with a bigger haul on Day 3 to add to their SEC-leading 13 picks. That number is just short of their record of 15 set back in 2022.

Ad

Arian Smith, WR to the New York Jets (Pick No. 110)

Trevor Etienne, RB to the Carolina Panthers (Pick No. 114)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE to the Minnesota Vikings (Pick No. 139)

Smael Mondon Jr., LB to the Philadelphia Eagles (Pick No. 161)

Warren Brinson, DT to the Green Bay Packers (Pick No. 198)

Dan Jackson, S to the Detroit Lions (Pick No. 230)

Dominic Lovett, WR to Detroit Lions (Pick No. 244)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes – 7

The national champions saw 14 of their players drafted this year, which leads all programs. Seven of them were taken in the first two days, then on the final day, it was their defense’s turn to get selected. Aside from quarterback Will Howard, the Buckeyes’ Day 3 picks were all defensive players.

Ad

Cody Simon, LB to the Arizona Cardinals (Pick No. 115)

Lathan Ransom, S to the Carolina Panthers (Pick No. 122)

Jack Sawyer, DE to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick No. 123)

Ty Hamilton, DT to the Los Angeles Rams (Pick No. 148)

Jordan Hancock, CB to the Buffalo Bills (Pick No. 170)

Denzel Burke, CB to the Arizona Cardinals (Pick No. 174)

Will Howard, QB to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick No. 185)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns – 6

The Texas Longhorns again made their mark in this year’s draft, surpassing their record 11 players selected, with 12. Six of their players were taken in the first two days, and on the final day, they had another six, with their star quarterback Quinn Ewers being one of them.

Ad

Gunnar Helm, TE to the Tennessee Titans (Pick No. 120)

Barryn Sorrell, DE to the Green Bay Packers (Pick No. 124)

Jaydon Blue, RB to the Dallas Cowboys (Pick No. 149)

Cameron Williams, OT to the Philadelphia Eagles (Pick No. 207)

Hayden Conner, OG to the Arizona Cardinals (Pick No. 211)

Quinn Ewers, QB to the Miami Dolphins (Pick No. 231)

No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies – 5

Much like Florida, the Virginia Tech Hokies didn’t have a draft pick until Day 3. Curiously, their first pick came right after the Gators’ first pick. The Hokies managed to get five players selected.

Ad

Bhayshul Tuten, RB to the Jacksonville Jaguars (Pick No. 104)

Jaylin Lane, WR to Washington Commanders (Pick No. 128)

Dorian Strong, CB to the Buffalo Bills (Pick No. 177)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DE to the Philadelphia Eagles (Pick No. 209)

Aenaeas Peebles, DT to the Baltimore Ravens (Pick No. 210)

No. 6 Maryland Terrapins – 5

The Maryland Terrapins nearly became a Day 3-only program, but they managed to get Tai Felton drafted as the last pick of the third round. They managed to get five additional picks on the final day.

Ad

Ruben Hyppolite, LB to the Chicago Bears (Pick No. 132)

Jordan Phillips, DT to the Miami Dolphins (Pick No. 143)

Dante Trader, S to the Miami Dolphins (Pick No. 155)

Kaden Prather, WR to the Buffalo Bills (Pick No. 240)

Tommy Akingbesote, DT to the Dallas Cowboys (Pick No. 247)

No. 7 Miami (FL) Hurricanes – 5

The Miami Hurricanes had one pick on each of the first two days, with one of them being the number one overall pick in Cam Ward. They added five more players on Day 3 to add to their ACC-leading seven players selected.

Jalen Rivers, OG to the Cincinnati Bengals (Pick No. 153)

Francisco Mauigoa, LB the New York Jets (Pick No. 162)

Tyler Baron, DE the New York Jets (Pick No. 176)

Andres Borregales, K to the New England Patriots (Pick No. 182)

Damien Martinez, RB to Seattle Seahawks (Pick No. 223)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jireh Pacoli Jireh Pacoli is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Marketing Management.



Jireh doesn't have a favorite college team, which he sees as an advantage due to it enabling him to easily stay completely objective in his work.



His favorite player is Josh Allen, who Jireh has been a fan of since his college days at the University of Wyoming and enjoys watching him dominate for the Bills today.



Jireh's favorite NFL teams are the Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers, and Bills. He likes the Vikings because they were the team that stood out most when he seriously started watching the NFL. Jireh likes the Chargers and Bills because of Justin Herbert and Josh Allen, as well as the Bills Mafia.



When not writing or watching sports, Jireh likes to play basketball, tennis, and flag football. He also likes watching motorsports like F1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and V8 Supercars. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.