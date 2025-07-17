2025 SEC Championship Odds: 4 teams with the best odds to win the Championship

The 2024 SEC championship was won by the Georgia Bulldogs. They defeated the Texas Longhorns to capture the championship before heading to the college football playoff. It was an impressive win for the Bulldogs, who had already beaten the Longhorns earlier in the season.

With a new season on the horizon, SEC fans are looking ahead to the championship season already. Here is a look at the four teams with the best odds of winning the 2025 SEC championship.

Four teams with the best odds to win the 2025 SEC championship

#1 Texas Longhorns

According to FanDuel, the Texas Longhorns are the early favorite to win the 2025 SEC championship with +280 odds. It is not hard to see why, as Steve Sarkisian's squad has been quite successful in recent seasons. It has qualified for the semifinal of the college football playoff in each of the past two seasons.

The biggest question mark around the Longhorns is also one of its biggest strengths. The performance of quarterback Arch Manning will have a big impact on the success of the Longhorns. Manning is projected to be one of the top QBs in the nation. However, he has not started a full season of college before, so if he has growing pains, it could worsen the Longhorns' championship odds.

#2 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is the reigning SEC champion, and as a result, it is not surprising to see the team near the top of the SEC championship odds. The Bulldogs have +290 odds to win the championship on FanDuel, narrowly coming in behind Texas. Coach Kirby Smart has kept the Bulldogs as a consistent contender throughout his tenure and that appears likely to continue next season.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama had a down year in Kalen DeBoer's first season as coach. However, the Crimson Tide appear ready to be back in championship contention, as can be seen by their +470 odds on FanDuel.

Last year was a transitional one as the team dealt with the departure of Nick Saban. Now that DeBoer is more established, the Crimson Tide are hoping to get back to their winning ways.

#4 LSU Tigers

LSU has the fourth-best odds to win the championship at +700. While the Tigers struggled at times next season, there is a lot of optimism heading into 2025. The team's biggest strength is at the quarterback position. Garrett Nussmeier is viewed as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

