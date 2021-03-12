24 Monmouth Hawks vs Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Monmouth Hawks are starting their college football spring season against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.

The Monmouth Hawks, who were scheduled to start their spring campaign last weekend against the Robert Morris Colonials, will look to start their season with a road win against the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are playing their third game of the spring season and their third at home. They have won back-to-back home games against #24 Elon and Presbyterian and will look to get their second win against a top-25 football team.

#24 Monmouth Hawks vs Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Head to Head | FCS Football

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

The Monmouth Hawks and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are set to meet for the seventh time. The Monmouth Hawks have won their last three meetings against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs; two of these three wins have come at home.

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are trailing the head-to-head against the Hawks 5-1. Their only win came in a tight game in 2016 when they triumphed 34-33 against the Monmouth Hawks.

#24 Monmouth Hawks vs Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Team News | FCS Football

#24 Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks

The 24th-ranked Monmouth Hawks are being led by their veteran head coach Kevin Callahan. He has been their only head coach in their college football history. Entering his 28th season with the Monmouth Hawks, Callahan has registered 163 wins, which is the seventh-best all-time among active coaches.

On Monmouth's senior-laden team its harder than ever for freshmen to get on the field in Spring '21 ... these Hawks are leading the pack 📰 🔗https://t.co/yCKJFiX37L pic.twitter.com/RZ7jVVKx6z — Monmouth Football (@MUHawksFB) February 27, 2021

The Monmouth Hawks will be led by their senior quarterback Max Smyth. He was behind former Monmouth Hawks quarterback Kenji Bahar, who threw for over 3,600 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in his last campaign. Smyth has not seen action since the 2018 college football season, though.

The Monmouth Hawks are led by their two wide receivers, Lonnie Moore and Terrance Greene. Lonnie Moore led the Monmouth Hawks in receptions and receiving yards, catching 74 passes for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, Terrance Greene led the Monmouth Hawks in receiving touchdowns with ten on 65 receptions for 916 yards.

The Monmouth Hawks defense is led by their three senior defensive backs: Anthony Budd, Justin Terry and linebacker Da'Quan Grimes. Budd and Terry have registered 128 total tackles combined, with Grimes leading the team with 115 total tackles.

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are being led by their first-year head coach Tre Lamb since December 2019. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech.

A Week 4 #FCS Top Performance



RB Narii Gaither - Gardner Webb



• 154 rushing yards 1 TD

• 8.6 yards per carry

• 1 receiving TD pic.twitter.com/DQXxEXTK4N — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) March 9, 2021

The Runnin' Bulldogs offense is led by graduate transfer Carlton Aiken, who is a true dual-threat quarterback. The graduate transfer has thrown for 463 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this campaign. Carlton Aiken has also added 22 rushes for 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Carlton Aiken will play alongside another highly talented runner, Narii Gaither, who has rushed for 262 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 37 attempts across two games this season. Gaither has also added seven receptions for 36 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Gardner-Webb defense is led by their freshman standout defensive end, Ty French. He has put together an outstanding first two games for the Runnin' Bulldogs, registering 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks so far this spring season.

#24 Monmouth Hawks vs Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Projected Starters | FCS Football

#24 Monmouth Hawks

QB: Max Smyth.

RB: Romeo, Holden.

WR: Terrance Greene, Lonnie Moore, Joey Aldarelli.

TE: Gene Scott.

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

QB: Aiken Carlton.

RB: Narii Gaither.

WR: Izaiah Gathings, Devron Harper, James Ellis II.

TE: Anthony Herock.

#24 Monmouth Hawks vs Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Prediction | FCS Football

The 24th-ranked Monmouth Hawks and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are set for a game for the ages. Both teams are full of talent and are experienced in both sides of the football. The Runnin' Bulldogs have an outstanding freshman in defense who has been almost unstoppable this campaign - Ty French.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb's offense is led by their standout graduate transfer quarterback, Carlton Aiken. His ability to run and throw the football could be too much for the Monmouth Hawks team to handle. The Runnin' Bulldogs should win their second game against a top-25 team.

Prediction: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 28:14 Monmouth Hawks.