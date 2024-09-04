$250M worth Peyton Manning confesses sending “7 min long voice memos” to Arch Manning over 2-min drills

Peyton Manning has spoken about his relationship with his nephew Arch Manning, who is currently in his second season with the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns. The $250M worth Manning frequently gives the youngster tips to improve his game.

In a recent episode of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, Manning offered insights into his mentoring of Arch.

"It's funny, you know these 19- and 20-year-olds, the text response rate is not super high; it's not a great completion percentage," Peyton said. "I kind of let him reach out to me if he has a question. (Timestamp: 1:31:10)

"He came to Denver a couple of years ago, and we worked out. That was fun. And he will, every now and then, text me with a question about a two-minute drill or what happened in practice that day. And I'm sure as soon as he texts me the question, he regrets it." Peyton said.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP, then explained how he goes about the clarifying his responses for Arch.

"Because you can't answer a question about a two-minute drill with a text back; you have to go to the voice memo. And it can't be just one. So you hit him back with a seven-minute voice memo response about the two-minute drill, what the defense is doing, and the plays that you like." Peyton said.

Arch serves as the backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas. He featured briefly against Colorado State in the Longhorns' season opener on Saturday while completing five of six passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The Longhorns face No. 10 Michigan in their second game of the 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 7.

A glimpse into Peyton Manning's Tennessee football career

Former Tennessee QB Peyton Manning - Source: Getty

Peyton Manning played four years at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997. He threw 11,201 yards on 863 passes and recorded 89 touchdowns. The signal-caller also threw 33 interceptions and rushed for 12 touchdowns.

Manning is among the elite members inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame. The program also retired his No. 16 Vols jersey.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Manning as the top pick in 1998. He spent 13 seasons with the Colts and then had a four-year trek with the Denver Broncos.

Manning won the Super Bowl in 2007 with Indy and in 2016 with the Broncos, the final game of his NFL career.

