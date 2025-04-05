2x Super Bowl champ firmly takes Shedeur Sanders’ side as CFB analyst criticizes Colorado star’s throwing style

Shedeur Sanders was the main attraction at the Colorado pro day. The Buffaloes' star participated in throwing drills and showcased his arm talent at the program's practice facility.

Sanders earned rave reviews from college football analysts and draft evaluators. He was praised for his ball placement, quick release and chemistry with his pass catchers. However, CFB analyst John Frascella had his reservations.

Frascella posted on X:

"Lot of double-taps and hitches from Shedeur today, NFL defenders close windows quickly, this was a concerning workout."

However, two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Torrey Smith wasn't having it. Smith replied to Frascella's post, writing:

"Tell that to 90% of the NFL QBs........"

Smith knows a thing or two about catching passes from elite QBs. The retired wide receiver played in the NFL for eight seasons, and he won two Super Bowl games. He was part of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning Ravens team and the Super Bowl LII-winning Eagles.

Consequently, Smith is in a significantly better position than Frascella to discuss quarterback mechanics. Meanwhile, the consensus is that Sanders is a top-two pro-ready quarterback in this year's draft, and it looks like NFL teams agree, judging by the sheer number of team officials at the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day.

Who is Shedeur Sanders' player comp entering the NFL?

Shedeur Sanders is a unique prospect heading into this year's draft. At 6'1 1/2’’ and 212 lbs., he's slightly undersized for the modern dual-threat NFL quarterback, but he possesses the mechanics to be a skilled pocket passer. Additionally, Sanders is one of the toughest quarterbacks in his class, having rarely missed playing time due to injury.

In the lead-up to the draft, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky has compared the Colorado QB to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran analyst said,

"Tua (Tagovailoa) is my comp in many ways for Shedeur Sanders."

Orlovsky emphasized his point by talking about how Sanders will fit into a system that needs a point guard for its offense. He'd thrive on an offense that doesn't require the ball to be released too quickly and one that allows him to scan the Gridiron before making patented throws.

Tua Tagovailoa is renowned for that style of play with the Miami Dolphins. A healthy Tua is one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC, and he's just a season removed from his maiden Pro Bowl nod.

Other QBs with a similar play style are San Francisco 49ers QB1 Brock Purdy and Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow. However, it's worth noting that all three of these quarterbacks have Pro Bowl-caliber talent to throw to. It's unlikely that Shedeur Sanders will get such a structured start to his professional football career.

The teams heavily linked to Sanders are the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Browns seem to be the only team out of the above where he'd potentially be a Day 1 starter.

