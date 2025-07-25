The ACC media days concluded in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, after all 18 coaches in the conference appeared in front of the media to answer some questions.

Heading into the season, a few coaches are under intense pressure either due to high expectations or recent poor performances.

Here's a look at three coaches under the most pressure to deliver in the conference

Three ACC coaches under pressure to deliver in 2025

#1, Bill Belichick, North Carolina

In one of the most surprising hires in college football, North Carolina named Bill Belichick as its new head coach in December. It marked a transition for the coach to the collegiate level after spending nearly five decades in the NFL.

Heading into his first season in Chapel Hill, the expectations are high from the six-time Super Bowl winner. This is due to the coaching pedigree he's built on the professional stage, which many expect to transcend into his new job.

The Tar Heels fan base is hyped as they anticipate the new era. However, skeptics question whether his NFL style will translate to college football.

#2, Mike Norvell, Florida State

Mike Norvell led Florida State to a disastrous season in 2024. After going undefeated in 2023, the Seminoles were projected to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff. However, they finished with an abysmal 2-10 record.

Norvell enters the 2025 season on the hot seat. The coach needs a major turnaround after his rebuilding effort faltered last season. Another underwhelming season this fall could see his time at Tallahassee come to an end.

Norvell has made significant changes to his staff and roster at Florida State this offseason, and it's to be seen what results this brings in the upcoming season.

#3, Mario Cristobal, Miami

Mario Cristobal is not in a precarious situation heading into the 2025 season due to his performance in 2024. However, he needs to justify the NIL investment of Miami in the last few years.

Cristobal led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 finish last season, marking the program's first 10-win season since 2017. The Hurricanes missed out on the ACC title game and the playoffs after late-season losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

With the acquisition of quarterback Carson Beck on a massive NIL deal, Cristobal finds himself under pressure to deliver another brilliant season in 2025.

