3 ACC conference realignment moves fans can expect if FSU wins the legal tussle

FSU kickstarted a legal battle with the ACC in December 2023 in a bid to exit the conference. The Seminoles have harbored designs to leave the conference for some years but acted only after their controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff last season.

The lawsuit has assumed greater importance since it began with both parties filing an amended complaint to back their claims. Clemson also filed a separate lawsuit against the ACC in February, plunging the conference into full-blown chaos, which comes with existential threats.

It's pretty hard to predict the outcome of the legal battle at this point due to the technicalities involved. However, we can take a look at three events fans can expect if FSU ends up victorious.

Three ACC conference realignment moves to expect if FSU wins legal battle

#1 Success for Clemson in its legal battle

Should FSU end up victorious in its legal battle against the ACC, Clemson is likely to experience similar results. The Tigers followed in the footsteps of the Seminoles in February by filing a lawsuit against the conference in a South Carolina court, for securing a seamless exit.

While Florida State and Clemson have filed their lawsuits in different states, they are likely to experience the same outcome due to similarities in their complaints. Their success in the legal battles will undoubtedly be a great blow to the future of the league.

#2 A pathway out of the conference for other teams

A win for FSU in the ongoing legal battle against the ACC would create a pathway out of the conference for other teams looking for an exit. The Seminoles are seeking to leave without paying the hefty exit fee and others will take advantage of the avenue, if it is available.

A host of schools, aside from Florida State and Clemson, are already exploring the possibilities of leaving the league despite the watertight Grants of Rights agreement. Seven of them reportedly met to explore the possibility last summer while some have already reached out to the Big 12.

#3 The conference embarks on an expansion plan

The first reaction of the ACC to a win for FSU in the ongoing legal battle will be to start working on expansion. The exit of the Seminoles is likely to have a great impact on the future of the conference and an expansion plan is one way to avert the likely consequences.

More importantly, ESPN has the option to renegotiate the terms of its media deal with the conference if the membership falls below 15. Stanford, Cal, and SMU were added to mitigate this factor last summer but that might not be sufficient, creating the need to add more.