3 ACC schools expected to leave as CFB insider predicts FSU will break free with $100 million paycheck

Florida State might set the path for a couple of ACC schools to leave the conference if its exit move becomes successful. The Seminoles have resumed their push to exit the league and are taking significant actions with the potential to bring the needed result this time.

According to the college football insider known as MHver3, three more universities are expected to follow Florida State out of the conference before the end of 2025. This will come as a big hit for the congregation, which has done everything possible to avoid the Pac-12 fate.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It is believed that Clemson and North Carolina are among the three programs. The last school is expected to be either North Carolina State, which initially opposed ACC expansion, or Virginia, which is generating some interest for the Southeastern Conference.

FSU and other ACC Schools to leave for less than $100 million

While the college football world expects the exit from ACC to be an expensive one, MHver3 believes Florida State and other ACC schools will finalize their exit for less than $100 million. It remains unknown how the Seminoles will execute their exit plan for this figure.

This goes against the figure that came out of the FSU Board of Trustees meeting on Friday. It was revealed in the emergency Zoom meeting that it would cost the Seminoles a total of $572 million to leave the ACC. This is a figure that was more expensive than ever anticipated.

It remains to be seen what the exact figure will be for Florida State and other ACC schools leaving the conference. Whichever way, it is expected that the teams anticipating leaving will pay a record fee to exit an athletic conference in the world of college sports.

Will ACC embark on an immediate expansion?

With the potential of losing Florida State and a couple of other schools in the near future, ACC might embark on an expansion sooner than anticipated. The conference is expected to take necessary actions that will ensure it doesn't suffer an implosion like the Pac-12.

It's worth noting that the conference's media deal with ESPN has a clause that gives the television network the right to renegotiate the terms of the contract if the membership falls below 15. The ACC administrators will try as much as possible to avoid this and an expansion is the only option.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season