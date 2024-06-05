3 ACC teams that could join Big Ten expansion if Atlantic coast fails to retain its member schools

College football saw plenty of realignment last season, and it may not be over, especially in the ACC. The Atlantic Coastal Conference is in the midst of a lawsuit, with Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina looking to leave the conference.

If those three schools leave, it would open the floodgates for other ACC schools to look to leave as well.

Three ACC teams who could join Big Ten

#1 UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels are part of the lawsuit as UNC is looking to leave the ACC.

If UNC gets granted its right to leave the ACC, the Big Ten should be all over them. The Tar Heels are a great football and basketball school; the travel also wouldn't be too bad for the schools.

It would only strengthen the conference much more, as the Tar Heels have been consistently a top-25 team in both football and basketball.

#2 Clemson

Clemson is one of the biggest schools in college sports. So, if the Tigers look to leave the ACC, the Big Ten should be after them.

Clemson would be a marquee game in football for the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State while only making the conference that much better. Although the SEC would likely be a good landing spot for Clemson due to their rivalry with SEC schools, the Big Ten would be a close second.

#3 NC State

If UNC leaves the ACC, that would open the door for NC State to also leave and look to join a new conference.

UNC and NC State are rivals, so if one goes, the other will likely follow to go to the same conference. During rivalry week, the two could continue to play each other, and adding a natural rivalry will only help the ratings for the Big Ten.

North Carolina is also a market the Big Ten is not in, so if the conference wants to be the marquee conference in college sports, getting into that state is key.