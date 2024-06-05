3 Atlantic Coast teams that can join Brett Yormark's Big 12 expansion ahead of 2025

The Atlantic Coast Conference is currently dealing with some monetary issues that could lead to some colleges leaving the conference. With the Big 12 expansion, headed by commissioner Brett Yormark, seeking to add more programs, there are some teams in the ACC that could be potential additions.

Let's take a closer look at three programs that the Big 12 expansion could poach from the ACC.

ACC Teams that can be part of the Big 12 expansion

#1: Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are in the midst of a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference. So, if they can get out of the ACC, they will be looking for another Power Five conference to take them.

The money situation will be better with the Big 12 expansion for the Tigers and they will provide some extra competition for the conference.

For Brett Yormark, this would establish a footprint in the southeast and put them in the same region as the Southeastern Conference. It will also create more potential fans for the Big 12 Conference.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

Just like the Clemson Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles are in a legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference. That means things are going to be heating up on the rumor mill.

If the Seminoles are able to leave the ACC, the Big 12 expansion could be a very viable option for many of the same reasons that we mentioned in relation to Clemson. Brett Yormark could use the addition in multiple sports and that would be huge for the conference as a whole.

#3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This is technically a team in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they are associated with them in every sport besides football.

With the Notre Dame name value, this is one of the most prestigious programs in the world of college sports. It would also help if Brett Yormark can convince the school to associate with the Big 12 expansion and forego their independent status. This could lead to an increase in their cash influx.