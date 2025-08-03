3 Big 12 football coaches under the most pressure of losing jobs in 2025 ft. Mike Gundy 

The Big 12 is set to begin without an increase in its members for the first time in three years in 2025. The conference added four teams in each of the last two seasons, boosting the competition and expanding its market.

Ad

Entering the 2025 college football season, many coaches in the conference are on the hot seat. They face the intense pressure of delivering the results to save their job.

Here’s a look at three Big 12 coaches under the most pressure of getting fired in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 Big 12 coaches under the most pressure

#1, Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy led Oklahoma State to the worst season under his long-term leadership in 2024. The Cowboys finished with a 3-9 record, despite being projected as a contender for the conference championship and winning their first three games.

Ad

Trending

Gundy needs to guide the program return to winning ways in the Big 12 next season after losing all nine conference games last season. The pressure is on the coach to restore the team's competitive standing in 2025.

This offseason, Gundy had his contract revised, with his salary and buyout seeing some reduction. This makes a coaching change at Oklahoma State very feasible if Gundy fails to deliver this season.

#2, Brent Brennan, Arizona

Ad

Brent Brennan had a rough debut season at Arizona in 2024. He took over the leadership of the program in its first season in the Big 12, but ended with an unimpressive 4-8 record.

Brennan’s first season seemingly undid the rebuilding effort of his predecessor, Jedd Fisch, in Tucson. The Wildcats were projected to contend in their new conference, but have failed to live up to that.

Heading into the 2025 season, Brennan faces the possibility of losing his job if he fails to turn the tide around at the program.

Ad

#3, Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield was hired by Cincinnati ahead of its first season in the Big 12. He replaced Luke Fickell, who had a successful tenure with the Bearcats during their days in the American.

However, Satterfield has struggled in his two seasons with the program. He led the Bearcats to a 3-9 finish in 2023 while ending the 2024 season with a 5-7 record.

With no winning season in his two-year tenure, Satterfield faces the challenge of getting things right in the upcoming season. Having stalled the trajectory of the program, a bowl game is a necessity to save his job in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More