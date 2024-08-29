3 biggest challenges Shedeur Sanders could face in Week 1 Big 12 showdown

Colorado and Shedeur Sanders have a surprisingly tough opener Thursday against FCS foe North Dakota State. The Buffs are just 9.5-point favorites, and their retooled defense will receive an early test. However, Colorado's strong suit is offense, and QB Shedeur Sanders has that covered.

A season ago, Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. So what does he have to fear in a Week 1 game against an FCS school? Actually, more than most would think. Here are three challenges the veteran QB faces.

3 biggest challenges Shedeur Sanders could face in Week 1

North Dakota State is defending FCS national champions and could test Colorado and Shedeur Sanders. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1.Staying upright

It was hardly a secret in 2023-- Colorado's offensive line was bad. The Buffs were sacked 56 times, more than they allowed in the previous two seasons combined. And in those two seasons, Colorado had gone 5-19.

Meanwhile, Colorado couldn't run the ball, averaging an FBS-worst 69 rushing yards per game. Add that to failing to protect Sanders, and there were issues.

Colorado has retooled its offensive line. But will that be enough to help Sanders make plays and win games?

2. Getting on the field

The other big issue is Colorado's defense. A season ago, the Buffs allowed 34.8 points and 453 yards per game. Meanwhile, North Dakota State has a bruising run game. The Bison rushed for 237 yards per game and return playmaking QB Cam Miller.

The Bison will try to run the ball against a struggling Colorado defense and keep Sanders off the field. It'll be interesting to see how well that strategy works.

3. NDSU's defense

Last season, Sanders threw just three interceptions. But NDSU has a tough defense. Yes, it played against FCS competition, but the Bison picked off 21 passes in 2023. Safety Cole Wisniewski had eight picks, and the FCS All-American is back this year.

Historically, Week 1 is an easy chance for teams like Colorado to rest, get an easy victory and move ahead. But NDSU is better than most FBS teams that will play power conference schools this week. Their defense is legitimate—experienced, tested, and solid. Sanders and Colorado can't afford to get too creative, or NDSU will make them another FBS upset victim.

What do you think about Sanders and Colorado's Week 1 battle with NDSU? Please share your thoughts below in our comments section!

