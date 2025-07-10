3 biggest changes Deion Sanders demands in college football after historic House vs. NCAA settlement

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is aware of the historic House vs. NCAA settlement. It took effect on July 1, and allows collegiate programs to make direct payments of up to $20.5 million to student-athletes. College football players are expected to receive a large chunk of this figure.

Speaking at the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Sanders made three significant demands to college football on the backdrop of the monumental settlement.

Three biggest changes Deion Sanders demands in college football after House vs. NCAA settlement

1. Salary cap

Deion Sanders believes that it's high time a salary cap is implemented in college football.

"I wish there was a cap," Sanders said on Wednesday. "A top of the line player makes this, and if you are not that type of guy, you know you are not going to make that.

"That’s what the NFL does. The problem is, you have got a guy that is not that darn good, but he could go to another college and get half a million dollars. You cannot compete with that. It doesn't make sense."

Entering the 2025 season, there's no cap on its NIL system. That encourages schools to make individual arrangements with players. The system favors schools with wealthy alumni and neglects teams that rely on proactive scouting but have limited resources.

2. Professional rules

Deion Sanders highlighted that players are getting paid professionally, and they should adhere to certain professional rules.

"I'd like the professional rules to be implemented in college football," Sanders said. "They are getting ready to be pros, so let's treat them like it."

The Colorado Buffaloes coach also believes that it's right that players get a taste of NFL rules before making the jump to the league. That should reduce the adaptation period when they transition from collegiate to professional careers.

3. Uniforms

Sanders wants players to get fined if they not wear the right gear.

"Guys (are) out there in biker shorts, no knee pads, pants up under their thighs," Sanders said. "There should be fines."

Sanders addressed the uniform issue with a half-serious tone, contrasting with his more serious discussion about the salary cap and professional rules. However, he has an issue with the dress code at the collegiate level.

