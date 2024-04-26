3 biggest reasons why an ACC collapse is inevitable as FSU lawsuit triggers domino effect in conference realignment world

Following the implosion of the Pac-12, an Atlantic Coast Conference collapse could be the next big storyline in the collegiate athletics landscape. The Conference looks to be heading the way of the Pac-12.

The Conference has faced a series of turmoil over the past months, which could undoubtedly lead to the league's collapse. Let's understand the three biggest reasons why the ACC collapse is inevitable.

Three reasons why the ACC collapse inevitable

#1, Double lawsuit against the conference

The ACC is facing legal battles with two of its members. Florida State filed a lawsuit against the Conference in December following its controversial exclusion from the college football playoff. Clemson joined the Seminoles by filing another lawsuit in March.

Dealing with two lawsuits together creates a strong chance of an ACC collapse. Florida State and Clemson filed strong complaints in different courts, seeking to navigate the binding Grant of Rights. Analysts believe they could secure victory through loopholes.

The Tigers and the Seminoles are the two biggest schools in the ACC. Their eventual exit will lead to the collapse of the Conference in the collegiate athletics landscape.

#2, Strong interest to depart among members

The strong interest of members to depart is another reason an ACC collapse is inevitable. Aside from Clemson and Florida State, several schools in the Conference wish to leave. Seven of them reportedly met last summer to discuss the possibilities.

Clemson and Florida State are reportedly generating the interest of the Southeastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Big Ten is looking at Virginia and North Carolina. These are undoubtedly some of the top teams in the league with big television markets.

Furthermore, college football insider Greg Swaim reports that seven ACC schools have also met the Big 12 to discuss the possibilities of a potential realignment. This creates a strong chance for an ACC collapse.

#3, The argument that the ACC media deal ends in 2026

Florida State has raised an argument, which could affect the ongoing lawsuit with the conference. The University contends that the ACC media deal with ESPN technically ends in 2026 and allows members to decide their fate afterward.

While the ACC television contract is known to be a 30-year deal, it's technically a 20+10-year deal. ESPN holds an option to extend for another 10 years in 2026. However, the Seminoles believe members should give their accent to the extension before it becomes valid.

This argument raised by Florida State can lead to an ACC collapse if the court considers it valid. It will allow all members to walk out freely in 2026.