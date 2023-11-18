3 Caleb Williams replacements if USC QB chooses NFL in 2024

Caleb Williams has become the talk of the town as the USC Trojans are set to play their final regular season game of 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 18 against the UCLA Bruins.

This weekend's contest could be the last time that Williams plays for the Trojans. The quarterback will be eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft but is yet to decide whether he will return to USC next year.

If Williams declares for the draft, it's likely that he will be selected as the first overall pick. Moreover, the Trojans could have a hard time replacing the quarterback.

Here, we take a look at three replacements for Caleb Williams at USC for next year if the Heisman Trophy winner declares for the 2024 NFL draft.

3 replacements for Caleb Williams if quarterback enters 2024 NFL draft

#1 Miller Moss

Moss has served as the backup to Caleb Williams for the past three seasons at USC. The quarterback will be entering his junior year in 2024 and could be taking over as the starter for the Trojans.

Moss has looked solid whenever he has stepped in for Williams. He has featured in three games this season and recorded 328 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

#2 Jake Jensen

Jensen has been the third-choice quarterback for the Trojans this season. However, he has not seen any action in his two years with USC thus far.

Nonetheless, Jensen could compete for USC's starting quarterback berth from next season onwards. He will have his work cut out in competing against Miller Moss.

#3 Trever Jackson

Jackson is one of the only top 50 high-school quarterbacks in this year's class who is yet to commit to a program. The four-star prospect has reportedly received 28 offers and visited the Pittsburgh Panthers in June.

However, USC could make an appealing offer to Jackson to work alongside head coach Lincoln Riley. The quarterback is yet to make a decision on his future and the Trojans might make a swoop for the talented signal-caller.