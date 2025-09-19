3 CFB hot seat coaches who could potentially get fired after Week 4 showdown ft. Billy Napier

The college football season has seen some coaches given a pink slip due to disappointing records in the first three weeks.

The latest coaches to get fired after the third week of college football action were DeShaun Foster (UCLA) and Brent Pry (Virginia Tech).

Other coaches are on the hot seat, as they could end up in similar situations if they fail to guide their team to victories in Week 4 this weekend.

Here are the three coaches who could potentially get fired after Week 4.

3 CFB hot seat coaches who could potentially get fired after Week 4 showdown

#1 Billy Napier, Florida

Florida coach Billy Napier finds himself under the microscope again following two consecutive losses to South Florida and LSU. Napier failed to make the Gators relevant in his first three seasons as chief playcaller and is bound to end up in his third losing season in four years if he fails to remedy the issues of his team.

On Saturday, Florida (1-2) travels to Miami Gardens and faces unbeaten No. 4 Miami (3-0) in an evening clash. If Napier's defensive line fails to stop the offensive combo of Carson Beck and Mark Fletcher Jr and loses by a big margin, expect the veteran coach to have his lofty position pulled off ahead of Florida's game against Texas.

#2 Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

After a promising opener against UT Martin, Oklahoma State got clobbered by Oregon 69-3 on Sept. 6. The 66-point loss has fans and experts calling for the ouster of longtime coach Mike Gundy, who experienced his biggest loss in his 20-year tenure at Oklahoma State.

Gundy's team allowed Oregon to run the Cowboys over, accumulating 631 total yards while their offense struggled to gain 211 yards. Oklahoma State was limited to nine first downs and had a 3rd down efficiency of 25% (4-of-16).

The 58-year-old coach has a chance to get himself out of the hot seat as the Cowboys face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

#3 David Braun, Northwestern

Northwestern coach David Braun had a promising first season in 2023, as he led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record. This was highlighted by a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl over Utah.

Last season, Braun was a disappointment as he led the Big Ten team to 4-8, knocking the Wildcats out of the college football playoffs. And it looks like he's heading to another losing season this year.

Braun's Northwestern opened the season with a 23-3 loss to Tulane that saw the Wildcats commit five turnovers. The Wildcats recovered in Week 2, winning 42-7 over Western Illinois, but the following week saw them lose a 34-14 verdict to No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.

The third-year coach has a chance to redeem himself on Sept. 26, as Northwestern (1-2) faces UCLA (1-2) in a Big Ten Conference showdown that could determine the fate of both teams this season.

