3 college football teams most likely to challenge Michigan for 2025 National championship ft. Georgia

As soon as the clock expired on Michigan's CFP national championship in January, the rest of college football started work. The goal?

To overtake the Wolverines and win the national title in January 2025, of course. Between top coaches, returning players and additions of freshmen and transfer portal standouts, here are three teams looking to win it all next time around.

Three college football teams most likely to win 2025 national championship

Texas and backup QB Arch Manning could challenge for the college football national title this fall.

#3 Texas Longhorns

Texas had seemingly been stuck in the land of above-average teams until last season.

But Steve Sarkisian's team broke the glass ceiling of the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns have positioned themselves well to make a run, even in the SEC, where they open the 2024 season.

Start with offense, where Texas averaged 35.8 points per game a season ago. QB Quinn Ewers had an impressive sophomore season, with 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns.

RB Jonathan Brooks had 1,139 rushing yards and 10 more touchdowns. UT loses some playmakers at wide receiver, but there are a bevy of impressive options ready to fill those spots.

Defensively, the Longhorns held opponents to just 18.9 ppg last season. They were stout against the run, holding foes to just 2.9 yards per carry. The Longhorns were solid against the pass and held opposing teams to just a 27% rate on third-down conversion attempts. Linebacker Anthony Hill had 67 tackles and five sacks and will return this year.

Alabama WR Isaiah Bond and UTSA edge rusher Trey Moore are two impressive transfer portal additions for the Horns. A top-10 recruiting class will also doubtlessly provide some depth.

#2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Like baseball's Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s, the Buckeyes seem perpetually reduced to a cry of "Wait 'Til Next Year!"

The upcoming season could be the next year in question, though. Ohio State has never lacked for talent or for quality coaching. OSU has had tremendously bad timing and luck in its moments of weakness. But good luck could turn their way, in part due to transfer portal stars.

Ohio State's offense took a predictable step back last season after rolling under CJ Stroud. The Buckeyes added Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who was an excellent playmaker with less talented teammates in the Big 12. Howard could hand off to either returning star TreVeyon Henderson or Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. EIther is capable of a 200-yard game in a given week.

Emeka Egbuka has WR1 talent and will see opportunities now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the NFL. The rest of Ohio State's receiving corps lacks a ton of experience, but there's plenty of playmakers around.

Defensively, OSU allowed a scant 11.2 ppg. Pass rushers Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau have each shown flashes of brilliance. OSU allowed just nine passing touchdowns last season. Aside from struggling to contain Michigan, Ohio State's defense has been razor sharp.

A brilliant transfer portal class includes not only Judkins and Howard but Alabama safety Caleb Downs and young QB Julian Sayin. This really could be the year for the Buckeyes.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

Start with the team that has lost a great total of two games total in the last three seasons, with a pair of national titles to show for it.

Georgia has emerged at the top of the college football pile. The addition of extra College Football Playoff rounds certainly won't hurt their chance. Kirby Smart's team has to be the favorite until they show otherwise.

Georgia's offense has made significant steps forward. They averaged 40.1 ppg last season. QB Carson Beck chose to return, and his 3,941 yards and 24 scores could easily be replicated this year. UGA had some running back losses, but UF transfer Trevor Etienne could be a 1,500-yard back in that offense.

Defensively, good luck with Georgia. The Bulldogs allowed 15.6 ppg last year, in something of a down year. Opponents were still held to 4.77 yards per play and converted just 26% of third-down attempts. Smael Mondon and Malaki Starks could be All-Americans.

Georgia wasn't exceptionally reliant on the transfer portal, but it recruits at a tremendous level. UGA will not lack for talent or depth.

What college football team do you think can nab the 2025 title?

