3 College football teams on upset alert in Week 1 ft. Colorado

The 2024 college football season kicked off this weekend for Week 0. The real season begins this week for Week 1, with several high-profile games, including Colorado Buffaloes vs North Dakota State.

Not only are there some high-profile games, but there are some teams on upset alert ahead of Week 1.

3 College football teams on upset alert in Week 1

#1 Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29. Colorado is a 9.5-point favorite, but the Bison will be a popular underdog team in Week 1.

The Buffaloes were one of the worst teams in college football last season, especially down the stretch as they went 1-8 in their final nine games. Although the Buffaloes improved their offensive line, the roster still isn't great.

Deion Sanders has even talked about how tough of a matchup North Dakota State is, and the Buffaloes could overlook the school.

"They're good," Sanders at Big 12 media day (via Coloradoan). "They're really darned good. And I'm mad at (athletic director) Rick (George) right now for putting them on the schedule, to open up with them. Like can you give me a layup or something?"

#2 Miami

The Miami Hurricanes go on the road to play the Florida Gators on August 31 and Miami is 2.5-point favorites.

The Hurricanes are one of the favorites to win the ACC, but their first game is a tough test on the road against Florida. Miami landed Cameron Ward in the transfer portal but it is his first week in the system, so there could be some struggles early on.

Playing in the swamp also makes the game tough for Miami.

#3 Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Aggies are three-point favorites.

Texas A&M has College GameDay in town and has high expectations after landing Mike Elko as the head coach. However, the Aggies play a very good Notre Dame team, and the Fighting Irish have the capability of pulling off an upset in Week 1.

