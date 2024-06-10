3 Colorado defensive stars who could bolster Deion Sanders' playoff aspirations in 2024

Without a doubt, 2023 was a disappointing year for Deion Sanders in his first season as the coach of Colorado football. The Pro Football Hall of Famer arrived in Boulder last year with the mandate to rebuild the struggling program following a tenure at Jackson State.

While things started well for the Buffaloes, winning their first three games of the season, it all fell apart when the conference schedule began. Colorado only won one of their last nine games, with the only win coming through a last-minute field against Arizona State.

Deion Sanders is undoubtedly seeking redemption in the upcoming season. The coach is aiming to take the Big 12 by storm and reach the expanded College Football Playoff. We take a look at the three defensive stars on the team's roster that could help Coach Prime achieve this goal.

Three defensive stars who could bolster Colorado's playoff aspiration in 2024

#1 Travis Hunter, CB

Travis Hunter is one of a kind in the current college football landscape. The cornerback, who also doubles as a wide receiver, was a Consensus All-American last season despite the struggles of the Buffaloes. He's bound to continue with the impressive in the upcoming season.

Hunter has over the years formed a strong relationship with Deion Sanders. Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022, he surprisingly committed to Jackson State to play for Coach Prime and followed him down to Colorado. He will remain a crucial player for him in 2024.

#2 Shilo Sanders, S

Shilo Sanders, the second son of Deion Sanders, is another player who followed the coach to Colorado last season from Jackson State. The safety started his college career at South Carolina before teaming up with his father when he became the coach of the Tigers.

Shilo was a leader in the Buffaloes’ defensive setup last season. His presence in the defensive backfield commanded balance and helped motivate his fellow teammates. With 67 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception last season, he's one to watch out for in 2024.

#3 Samuel Okunola, DE

Samuel Okunlola is undoubtedly one of Colorado's top transfer acquisitions this offseason. The defensive end adds a new dynamic to the Buffaloes defensive line in the upcoming season after an average performance in getting after quarterbacks last season.

Okunlola recorded 18 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery last season. However, it's not his numbers that stands him out but what he does on tape. He will undoubtedly be a menace for opposition offense next season if he builds on his 2023 performances.