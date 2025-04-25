3 Colorado players to watch out for in Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes had a big day on night one of the 2025 NFL draft with two-way star Travis Hunter going second to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it was not the night many members of the team expected. Although it was a great night for Hunter, he was not expected to be the only Colorado Buffaloes player to be selected on day one of the draft.

QB Shedeur Sanders had been in the top five in several mock drafts over the past few months. However, as draft day progressed, it became clear that he was not going to be selected in the first round. Heading into day two, he is the biggest name still on the board. However, he is not the only Colorado player who could go on day two.

With rounds two and three set to take place on Friday, it will be interesting to see what risks different NFL teams take. Teams are typically much more willing to take risks and reach for players they like outside of the first round. So, these are three players to watch out for on day two of the 2025 NFL draft.

3 Colorado players to watch out for on day two of the 2025 NFL draft

#1, Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the biggest name left on the NFL draft board, not just from Colorado, but in the draft in general. He was previously projected to be a top-five pick, but instead fell out of the first round entirely. Sanders was viewed as a top two QB in his class behind Cam Ward, but even Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was drafted ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see which team takes a risk on him in the second round. The Cleveland Browns are a possible option as they hold two of the first four picks in the second round.

#2, LaJohntay Wester

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester has received draft attention for his strong season at Colorado this past year. He attended the NFL Combine and put up solid numbers, including a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. Although he is projected to go in the later rounds, it would be interesting if the team that drafts Sanders tries to pair him with a familiar receiver.

#3, Shilo Sanders

Safety Shilo Sanders is viewed as a more likely day-three pick. However, with his brother likely getting picked on day two, it would not be shocking to see that team try to make Shedeur's NFL transition easier by drafting his brother too. Shilo is a capable player in his own right, performing well this past season when healthy.

