3 most controversial incidents during Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines stint in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of an NCAA investigation following allegations that former staffer Connor Stalions purchased tickets to watch nearly every one of their Big Ten rivals play in person. The current scandal is not the only one Jim Harbaugh's team has faced this season. Take a look at the biggest controversies the Wolverines have faced this year.

#1: Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal

Former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions reportedly purchased tickets to more than 30 games at 12 of the 13 other Big Ten stadiums and four tickets to games featuring College Football Playoff contenders over the past three seasons. He reportedly made the purchases for at least three other people, who were seen recording the sideline the entire game on in-stadium surveillance footage.

Furthermore, each of the games featured at least one, if not two, future opponents of the Wolverines, while the tickets purchased would be near the 45-yard line, with the seats angled to provide a view of the sideline. The most recent purchase was reportedly the Week 8 matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

While the punishment Michigan will face is unclear, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is expected to reach a ruling on the matter as soon as this week. Furthermore, an NCAA investigation into the matter is still ongoing. It is unclear if Jim Harbaugh will be punished or if the Wolverines could face a postseason ban.

#2: Jim Harbaugh's suspension

Jim Harbaugh missed the first three games of the 2023 season as a result of a university-imposed suspension. The suspension came as a result of an investigation into recruiting and coaching violations during the COVID-19 dead period, as well as being dishonest with NCAA investigators.

The Michigan Wolverines likely suspended Harbaugh as a way to lighten any potential punishment from the NCAA. There has not been a ruling on the matter yet.

#3: Matt Weiss firing

Former Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was placed on leave after a Michigan employee reported fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without permission on January 5. He was ultimately fired 15 days after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss the incident.

While the FBI has joined the University of Michigan police department to investigate the matter, the Wolverines are unlikely to face any punishment as a result of the investigation. Weiss, who is being investigated for allegedly committing computer access crimes, has not been charged with a crime.