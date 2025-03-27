3 exciting players to look out for ahead of Alabama’s first spring camp scrimmage at Bryant-Denny stadium

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have a camp scrimmage in front of fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium at noon on April 12. Although the game won't be televised, fans can attend the game.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing season and will use spring practices for competitions for jobs. Alabama has several jobs up for grabs, so there will be several players to watch out for.

3 players to watch out for at Alabama's spring camp

#1. Ty Simpson

Alabama will have a new quarterback in 2025, as Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL.

Ty Simpson appears to be the front runner to be the starter so most eyes will be on him. Simpson has been at Alabama since 2023, so he has had plenty of time to learn the system.

Also, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama didn't bring in a top quarterback in the portal showing faith in Simpson to be the starter.

"You certainly appreciate what he's done," DeBoer said about Simpson, via Yahoo. "Just continued to work on what he can control, and that's himself.

"Continued to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him to not just step up as a leader, because I think he's been doing that. But to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback."

Simpson went 14-for-24 for 167 yards last season with Alabama.

#2. Isaiah Horton, WR

The Crimson Tide didn't add many players from the portal, but Isaiah Horton was one.

Horton projects to be a starting receiver for Alabama and can pair alongside Ryan Williams to boost the Crimson Tide's offense. Horton spent the last three years at Miami, and last season, he recorded 56 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Horton will be a big part of Alabama's offense, and how quickly he finds chemistry with the quarterbacks will be key.

#3. Deontae Lawson, LB

Deontae Lawson was a depth linebacker for Alabama last season behind Jihaad Campbell and Que Robinson.

But, with both players off to the NFL, Lawson will have a much bigger role in 2025. Lawson could be calling the defense and will be a key player in coverage and getting after the quarterback.

Lawson recorded 76 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception last season.

