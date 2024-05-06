3 former Michigan stalwarts who attended Tom Brady's Netflix roast in California

The Roast of Tom Brady happened last night on Netflix and the people from all parts of Tom Brady's life were in attendance, including stalwarts from the University of Michigan. But who was from his collegiate career? Let's take a look at three Michigan stalwarts who were in attendance.

Charles Woodson

The former Heisman Trophy winner was in attendance for the Tom Brady roast. Woodson played with Tom Brady in college football at Michigan as he was with the program from 1995-1997. He was a 1996 All-American and the 1997 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as well.

Woodson was a wide receiver in his last two seasons with Michagen and finished with 21 receptions for 370 yards (17.6 yards per catch) with three touchdown catches) as well as nine rushing attempts for 167 yards (18.6 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Defensively, he was able to record 16 interceptions to really be a force on that side of the ball as well.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is a former player and coach for the Michigan Wolverines. As a quarterback, he played for the school from 1982-86 and was named the 1986 Big Ten Player of the Year. He had a great college career as he went 368-for-582 (63.2%) for 5,214 yards with 31 touchdowns to 19 interceptions while running 199 times for 326 yards (1.6 yards per attempt) with nine rushing touchdowns and a four-yard reception.

As a coach, he led Michigan to a national championship last season before leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rich Rodriguez

Rich Rodriguez has been a coach for 17 years and is the current coach for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. However, he has a connection to the University of Michigan as well and was the coach of their football program from 2008-2010. In that stretch, the team went 15-22 and lost in the 2010 Gator Bowl.

He was hired after his successful 60-26 stint with the West Virginia Mountaineers and did not get a head coaching opportunity in 2011 before becoming the Arizona Wildcats coach in 2012.

