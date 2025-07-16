3 G5 teams that could join Pac-12 expansion as conference realignment triggers after Texas State's move

Pac-12 expansion is a hot topic of conversation after most of the conference's members departed as part of conference realignment before last season. As a result, only two teams remained in the conference, Oregon State and Washington State. However, the conference is slated to make its full return at the start of the 2026 season.

Ad

In late June, it was announced that Texas State will join the Pac-12 following the conclusion of this coming season. It was the sixth school to be added to the Pac-12 football conference, joining San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State.

Now that the Pac-12 is set to have eight members, it will be cleared to be an FBS conference in 2026. However, the conference could still expand further. Here are three Group of Five teams that could join the Pac-12.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pac-12 Expansion: Three G5 teams that could join the Pac-12

When looking at teams that could join the Pac-12, it is important to consider which teams appear ready for a step up in competition. These three teams have all succeeded in recent years and would likely be ready to compete with the other teams that are set to join the Pac-12.

Ad

#1 UTSA

When looking at G5 teams that could be considered for Pac-12 expansion, the UTSA Roadrunners need to be considered. The program has already been willing to move conferences, moving to the AAC from Conference USA after the 2022 season. As a result, the program does not have deep roots in its current conference.

Additionally, the Roadrunners have performed well in their first two seasons in the AAC. They have won their bowl game in both years.

Ad

#2 Tulane

The Tulane Green Wave is another team that could be considered for Pac-12 expansion. The team has been one of the strongest in the AAC over the past three seasons, winning nine games or more in all three seasons. It even has a conference title in 2022.

Tulane had a new coach in 2024, bringing in Jon Sumrall, and another change could help the Green Wave elevate their program to the next level.

Ad

#3 Memphis

The Memphis Tigers have been in the AAC since 2013 after leaving Conference USA. After struggling in the first season, the Tigers have been one of the most consistent teams in the conference. They have won the last four bowl games they participated in and look ready for a step up in competition. As a result, they could be considered for Pac-12 expansion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More