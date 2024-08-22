Cade McNamara is the starting quarterback for Iowa in College Football 25, and some of his abilities make him stand out. He might not be the highest-rated player in the game, but at 77 overall, that is nothing to scoff at. You will have a good time using him if you want to play as Iowa or if you pull his card in the ultimate team.

The best abilities of Cade McNamara

As he grows, Cade McNamara can gain abilities, and if you play as him in the ultimate team, you can assign different abilities. However, here, let's look at the abilities that he has at the start of the game if you choose to play as Iowa. Three abilities stand out and make him a great quarterback.

#1. Sleight of hand

Sleight of hand is an incredibly important ability for quarterbacks to have. It gives players an increased ability to fake out defenders during play action on 1st down and on all plays with less than three yards to gain. Quarterbacks need to be deceptive to defenders and can easily cover the necessary receivers or the run.

Sleight of hand allows the quarterback to disguise the plays they plan on making and bait defenders on play-action plays. This is incredibly valuable on Iowa specifically because its playbook is filled with RPO plays.

#2. Resistance

Resistance is the second ability Cade McNamara has from the moment you launch an Iowa game in CFB 25. This ability provides protection from pressure when standing in the pocket. It is a mental ability that allows him to make small adjustments within the pocket to evade defenders and take the extra second he needs to make a big play.

This ability is valuable for McNamara because the Hawkeyes offensive line is solid but not spectacular. It will let defenders through, and McNamara will need to make adjustments to make plays.

#3. Excellent play action

McNamara only comes with two abilities (sleight of hand and resistance) when you start your journey with Iowa. He can gain other abilities as he develops, but those are the only two in-game abilities he has. So, let's focus on his general ability.

McNamara is excellent at making play action plays. He has an 84-play action rating, which puts him among the best quarterbacks in that area.

