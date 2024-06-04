3 intimidating venues to play in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. LSU Tigers

After a decade-long hiatus, The EA Sports College Football 25 will hit the market in July. Although the video game is loaded with features, the one that has caught the attention of the fans is the stadium pulse. This feature factors in the crowd noise and home-field advantage, among other things, to make on-road games more interesting and closer to reality.

YouTuber Drew NTE (Not The Expert) named three of the most intimidating places to play in the upcoming game.

Top 3 most intimidating stadiums to play in EA Sports College Football 25

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LSU’s Tiger Stadium

The LSU Tigers enjoy a great deal of home advantage due to the volume of the crowd at Baton Rouge. Teams find it intimidating to come to the LSU home turf and play, especially under the lights in real life. College Football 25 has brought this factor to life using the stadium pulse feature.

Trending

Syndication: The Record: Tigers receiver Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 18, 2023.

The LSU faithful is in the face of the opposition, hindering their signal calls and audibles. Over the years, the Tigers have knocked down big opponents with the help of their hostile crowd. All that can be felt in the game, with the blurring of passing icons, among other things.

Penn State's Beaver Stadium

The Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley is another intimidating place to play football. The whiteout at the stadium can scare even the biggest teams and players in college football.

The crowd puts a spectacle, with white engulfing the stands. It can be intimidating to see a hostile crowd working in unison. They will host teams like Ohio State and Washington, the latter coming to the stadium for the first time as a conference member this season.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun: Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas pretends to conduct the Blue Band as they play the alma mater following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in State College.

Players can play against the Nittany Lions in College Football 25 and experience something surreal.

Georgia’s Sanford Stadium

Playing the Georgia Bulldogs, whether at home or on the road, is a challenging task. But having a record of the longest active winning streak at the start of the 2024 season means something.

Expect dominance and a high stadium pulse meter in College Football 25 because the last time the Bulldogs lost at home was in the pre-COVID era. That loss had come against the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019. The Bulldogs have achieved a lot since, including two national titles.

NCAA Football: Georgia G-Day Game: Apr 13, 2024; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs huddle on the field during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-USA TODAY Sports

Many stadiums are in contention to be named the most intimidating place to play in College Football 25. However, nothing tops the atmosphere of the three stadiums mentioned in this list.