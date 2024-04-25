3 late-round 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Washington ft. Jalen McMillan

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin in just two days, and the Chicago Bears will be on the clock when things kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams projected to be the No. 1 pick.

The Washington Huskies were among the best teams in college football last season, reaching the national title game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While they have plenty of players who will come off the board in the early stages of the draft, take a look at the top-three Washington prospects who could be selected in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and make an impact.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Three late-round 2024 NFL Draft prospects from Washington

#1 Jalen McMillan, wide receiver

Jalen McMillan is projected to be selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, with most projections predicting him to land in the fourth round.

There's a chance, though, that he rises to the third round or slips to the fifth. The four-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class spent his entire four-year collegiate career with the Washington Huskies.

He ended his career with 2,143 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 164 receptions, adding 46 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

#2 Bralen Trice, defensive end

Bralen Trice is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with most predictions placing him in the fourth round.

Like Jalen McMillan, there's a chance that he rises to the third round or falls to the fifth. The three-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year collegiate career with the Washington Huskies.

However, he redshirted his true freshman season and opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He recorded 101 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#3 Dominique Hampton, safety

Dominique Hampton is projected to be either a Day 3 pick, with most expecting him to land between the fourth and seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The three-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class spent his entire six-year collegiate career as a member of the Washington Huskies.

He ended his career with 189 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and 14 passes defended.