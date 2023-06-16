3 losers from the 2024 SEC Schedule announcement: Georgia, Mississippi State, and more

The Southeastern Conference has announced their 2024 schedule, and there are a lot of losers coming out of it. From teams losing impactful games on their schedule due to the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns and the abolishment of the divisional format, there are going to be a lot of scheduling changes.

But which programs got screwed the most with the conference schedule announcement? Let's take a look into the three teams that have a gripe with the schedule makers and exactly why they should be upset.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy SEC 2024 conference schedule. SEC joins WAC as only 16-team FBS conferences to only play 8 league games #ItJustMeansMoreNonConferenceGames SEC 2024 conference schedule. SEC joins WAC as only 16-team FBS conferences to only play 8 league games #ItJustMeansMoreNonConferenceGames https://t.co/CG4GEINTvj

The Mississippi State Bulldogs lost a lot of their historic rivals due to the shift in schedule. They no longer have Alabama or LSU on their schedule and though that might seem like a good thing in terms of their record, losing historical games is always going to be a thumbs down.

The program also has some tough road games as they are packing their bags to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers this season. The Egg Bowl against Ole Miss will also be on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels, so there are not many special home games for the program.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a tough welcome to the SEC as they were handed a brutal schedule for their first season in the conference. They have home matchups against a former quarterback from their ranks in Josh Heupe and the Tennessee Volunteers, as well as hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's not just their home schedule either as they are on the road against both Auburn and LSU, which are two of the toughest home crowds to go up against. This is not the welcome the Sooners could've hoped for as they are going to have a tough Year 1.

Winning two consecutive national championships is nice, but the schedule makers have no rest for the weary here. They open the 2024 season with a brutal non-conference matchup against the Clemson Tigers. Luckily, that game is going to be at home. The Bulldogs also have a tough road game against Texas, but they have a road game to wrap up the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a potential SEC Title Game preview. This is only the fourth time in the 21st century that Georgia heads to Bryant-Denny Stadium, and that is one of the toughest trips in college football.

