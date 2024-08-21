3 most memorable Colt McCoy moments with the Texas Longhorns ft. Fiesta Bowl victory

Colt McCoy announced his retirement from football on Monday, ending a 13-year NFL career. He took to X to share the news, tweeting:

"Thank you football. Excited for the next chapter."

Check out Colt McCoy's retirement announcement below:

McCoy was primarily a backup as a pro, appearing in 56 games, starting 36. The journeyman quarterback threw for 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, while completing 62.6% of his passes. He added 582 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 175 carries.

While his success didn't translate to the NFL, McCoy was an elite collegiate quarterback during his four-year stretch under center for the Texas Longhorns. He threw for 12,253 yards, 112 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. He completed 70.3% of his passes, adding 1,572 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 447 carries.

He had two top-three finishes in Heisman Trophy voting and was twice named an All-American. Take a look at McCoy's top-five moments during his Longhorns career below.

Three most memorable Colt McCoy moments with the Texas Longhorns

#1 2009 Fiesta Bowl victory

The Texas Longhorns faced the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl. After taking a 17-6 lead into the fourth quarter, they allowed their opponents to move ahead 21-17 with 2:05 left.

McCoy, though, led a beautifully executed two-minute drill to score a game-winning touchdown with just 16 seconds left on the clock. He threw for 414 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, completing 70.7% of his passes and adding a touchdown on the ground.

#2 Heisman Trophy finishes

Colt McCoy played great football throughout his time with the Texas Longhorns, but he established himself as one of the elite collegiate quarterbacks over his last two seasons. He threw for 3,859 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2008.

McCoy completed 76.7% of his passes, adding 561 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 136 carries. He finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up. He set program records for passing yards and touchdowns, breaking the NCAA record for completion percentage.

He followed that up by throwing for 3,521 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions the next season. The senior quarterback completed 70.6% of his passes, running for 348 yards and three touchdowns on 129 carries. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

#3 Setting the second-largest margin of victory in the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry

The Texas Longhorns' rivalry with the Texas A&M Aggies dates back to 1894. The two teams played each other every year from 1915 through 2011, when the Aggies moved from the Big 12 to the SEC. Colt McCoy lead the Longhorns to their second-largest margin of victory in the matchup, which has taken place 118 times.

He led Texas to a 49-9 victory, throwing for 311 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. McCoy completed 82.1% of his passes, adding 49 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

