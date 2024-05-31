3 negative takeaways from the latest EA Sports CFB 25 news ft. No cross-platform in Dynasty mode

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released in July, and more information on the game is starting to come out. Fans have been clamoring for the video game to return for years, and not only will it return, but the actual players will be in the game.

Although there are more positives than negatives for EA Sports College Football 25, here are three negatives:

Three negative takeaways from the latest EA Sports CFB 25 news

#1 No cross-play dynasty

Cross-play has become an important aspect in video games, which allows players who have a PS5 to play against people who are on XBOX. However, in EA Sports College Football 25, that won't be the case.

It's disappointing news that dynasty mode won't be cross-play, as it limits the opportunity for people to play with their friends if they don't have the same console as them.

#2 Some songs won't be in the game

EA Sports College Football 25 wanted to be as realistic as possible, as it would have certain songs like Rocky Top or the Alabama marching band.

However, Virginia Tech's Enter Sandman and Wisconsin's Jump Around won't be in the video game. EA Sports wasn't able to get the rights for the games, as it likely cost too much money to acquire the rights for the songs.

How the game will replace those songs to make Virginia Tech and Wisconsin games more realistic is uncertain.

#3 Road to Glory won't start in high school

Road to Glory was one of the more popular aspects of EA Sports College Football 25, but fans are disappointed that the game mode won't start in high school.

Instead of playing the senior year of high school and being recruited, players will now choose their star level of recruitment and pick the scholarship offer from there. Although fans can still build their college football athlete up and handle their day-to-day life, not starting in high school is disappointing.