3 Notre Dame special teams players who look scary for CFP national championship ft. Jayden Harrison

As Notre Dame prepares for its underdog shot at favored Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game, the Irish could get a boost from special teams. Sure, offense and defense matter, but special teams can be the secret ingredient to spring an upset. Block a kick, deliver a big return and make crucial field goals and suddenly a powerhouse becomes just another team.

The Irish, longshots to pull an upset over the Buckeyes, have some standouts who could deliver crucial special teams moments. Here's a rundown of three Irish players whose special teams play could loom large in the title game on Monday.

Three Notre Dame special teams aces who could be key to CFP title game

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3 James Rendell

Rendell's role as a punter is unforgiving. Very few fans notice the punter except in moments of disaster. But given Notre Dame's defense, which is second in the nation in scoring defense, punting can be pivotal to Notre Dame's attack.

Rendell's yardage statistics aren't particularly unusual, at 41.5 yards per punt. But he's outstanding at killing punts deep in opposing territory. Indeed, exactly half of his punts (24 of 48) were downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Backing up Ohio State and making the Buckeyes go the distance off the field to score could be a hidden key to the title game.

#2 Mitch Jeter

Jeter's role in this game could very much go either way. Notre Dame hasn't been one of the best kicking teams in the nation this season. The Irish have used three different place kickers and have missed 11 field goals. Jeter, who's 13-for-20, is the main kicker. His field goal in the closing seconds lifted the Irish over Penn State in the CFP semifinals.

Jeter's accuracy issues are concerning, but his experience and his 10-for-13 rate on tries from 40-49 yards both bode well. Notre Dame might prefer a kicker who had been steady and consistent, but Jeter might deliver another pivotal clutch kick for the Irish.

#1 Jayden Harrison

Harrison, a senior receiver, is an ace kick returner. His kick return score earlier this season was the fourth of his Notre Dame career. Harrison has averaged 26.7 yards per return on a dozen attempts in 2024.

In the CFP title game, a single kick return could swing the game. Harrison's experience and skills might springboard Notre Dame to a massive upset. He's certainly worth watching.

What do you think of Notre Dame's special teams standouts? Share your prediction for the big game in our comments section:

