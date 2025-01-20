3 Notre Dame vulnerabilities that could give Ryan Day an edge at CFP national championship

As Ohio State seeks its first national title in a decade, Notre Dame is a clearly respectable opponent. The Irish lost in Week 2 and have reeled off 13 straight wins since. But this isn't your father or grandfather's Irish team. Notre Dame has some significant weaknesses. Here are three areas where the Buckeyes can take control over Notre Dame.

3 Notre Dame weaknesses that could give OSU a national title win

3. Diminishing rushing returns

Maybe it's increasingly difficult competition or maybe it's the health of Jeremiyah Love. But in any case, Notre Dame's ground game has been continually declining in the College Football Playoff. Since the last week of the regular season, Notre Dame's ground game has steadily worsened.

The Irish have gone from 258 to 193 to 154 to 117 rushing yards. During the same period, yards per carry have dropped from 6.8 to 5.5 to 4.2 down to 2.8. In the only two games Ohio State lost this season, opponents rushed for over 153 yards and each topped four yards per carry. This isn't a good trend for Notre Dame.

2. Field Goal Kicking

Despite using a last-second field goal to best Penn State in the CFP semifinals, the hard truth is that Notre Dame is one of the least reliable kicking teams in the nation. The Irish are just 15 for 26 on the season on field goal tries. In percentage terms, that places Notre Dame 128th of 134 FBS teams.

Starter Mitch Jeter has missed seven field goals. He was 0-for-2 in Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois. Jeter is just 3-for-6 on tries between 20 and 39 yards on the season. Notre Dame's kicking woes are an opportunity for Ohio State to grab an edge in the game.

1.A lack of big-time passing plays

One of many reasons Notre Dame could struggle to pull an upset is a lack of explosive passing plays. The Irish don't have a receiver with 500+ yards yet this season. Additionally, their 32 20+ yard passes on the year ranks 104th in FBS football. For comparison's sake, Ohio State has 54 of those passes.

Without home-run opportunities in the passing game, Notre Dame is likely forced to try to grind out the win. Despite a good ground game, it's unlikely that Notre Dame just keep extending offensive drives. The possibility of a penalty or a negative play could throw a whole drive into turmoil.

What do you think of Ohio State's shots at shutting down the Irish? Share your take below in our comments section!

