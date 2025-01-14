3 Ohio State special teams players to watch out for in CFP national championship game ft. Caleb Downs

As Ohio State and Notre Dame prepare to clash in the CFP national championship game, there’s an often-overlooked aspect of the matchup: special teams. While much of the focus is on how two of the best defenses in college football stack up or whether Notre Dame’s powerful ground game can outlast Ohio State’s big-play strikes, the third phase of the game could prove decisive.

Special teams often take a back seat in football analysis, but they can be critical, especially in tightly contested games.

It's entirely plausible that the title could be decided by which team executes better in the kicking and return game. With that in mind, here are three Ohio State special teams players worth keeping an eye on.

3 Ohio State special teams players to watch

Reserve receiver and kick returner Brandon Inniss could be a player to watch in the CFP title game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Brandon Inniss

As a reserve wide receiver, Inniss is as fast as anyone on Ohio State’s roster, which says something. He sees action as both a kick and punt returner. So far this season, Inniss has averaged 15.7 yards on three kick returns and 8.5 yards on 13 punt returns.

Inniss has also scored a pair of touchdowns as a receiver, one in each of the last two seasons. While he hasn’t scored on a game-changing kick return yet, he is the type of athlete who is always one step away from making a game-changing play.

2. Jayden Fielding

If the CFP title game comes down to an Ohio State field goal, Fielding will be the one to handle the kick. He has handled kickoffs for three seasons and is in his second season as the placekicker. Fielding is 27-for-35 in his career on field goal attempts.

One potential concern is his career-long at Ohio State is just 47 yards. Fielding didn’t miss a kick inside of 40 yards a season ago, but this year, he missed two. Still, he’s generally accurate and reliable, provided the attempt isn’t beyond his range.

3. Caleb Downs

An All-American defensive back, Downs also excels as a punt returner. He had a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown against Indiana. A season ago, Downs also returned a punt for a touchdown while playing for Alabama.

Overall, Downs has scored two touchdowns in 10 career punt returns. With a 1-in-5 chance of scoring on a return, he’s certainly someone Notre Dame will have to keep an eye on.

What do you think of Ohio State's special teams ahead of the CFP final against Notre Dame? Share your take on the group below in our comments section!

