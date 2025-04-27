The Ohio State Buckeyes had the most players selected in the 2025 NFL draft with 14. This brought them within one of the record of 15 set by Georgia in 2022. It was a massively successful season for the Buckeyes as they won a National Championship and then had 14 players drafted.

Ad

However, they still had some players left off the board undrafted. Fortunately for some of those players, they were picked up by NFL teams shortly after the draft concluded as undrafted free agents.

Here are three former Buckeyes stars who signed NFL contracts after disappointment in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 Ohio State stars who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

#1 Seth McLaughlin

Ohio State's star center Seth McLaughlin was the most surprising player to go undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. He was expected to be selected somewhere in the draft, but ended up watching seven rounds of the event without hearing a team call his name.

Ad

Trending

McLaughlin had a strong college football career with Ohio State and Alabama. He transferred to the Buckeyes this past season and was named the Rimington Trophy winner as the best center in college football.

The most likely reason he went undrafted is that he suffered an Achilles injury towards the end of the season. As a result, NFL teams were likely concerned about his health going forward.

Fortunately for McLaughlin, he is still getting a chance to make his NFL dream come true. The Cincinnati Bengals signed him shortly after the draft concluded.

Ad

#2 Gee Scott Jr.

Tight End Gee Scott Jr. is another Ohio State player who went undrafted over the weekend. Although he came to the Buckeyes as a wide receiver, his position was shifted to tight end later on. He eventually adjusted and had his best season this past year, registering 27 receptions for 253 yards and two TDs. After going undrafted, he signed with the New England Patriots.

#3 Josh Fryar

Offensive lineman Josh Fryar also went undrafted but signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the draft's conclusion. Although he did not receive many accolades throughout his career, he has been a stable presence on the Buckeyes' offensive line.

He has started 30 games in his career. Fryar spent his entire college career with the Buckeyes, signing in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place