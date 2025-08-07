3 opponents that will test Arch Manning's mettle as Steve Sarkisian looks to bag national championship in 2025 season

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is heading into his first season as the starter for coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns squad. After playing behind Quinn Ewers for the past two seasons, Manning is stepping into the starting role and is getting a lot of hype. There are many analysts who already believe he could be the best QB in college football.
While some of the hype is warranted because of his stellar play when he was put into games, he still has a lot to prove. This season will show fans and analysts just how good Manning is. While Arch Manning predictions are flowing from people in the football world about how good he will be, there are some opponents that could give him some trouble.
Here are our predictions for three opponents that could test Arch Manning's mettle this season as the team tries to win the national championship.
Arch Manning predictions: 3 teams that could test his mettle this season
#1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Arch Manning will have arguably his biggest test of the season in the first game of the year. The Longhorns are scheduled to play the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30. While the Buckeyes lost some key players, including quarterback Will Howard, in the offseason, they are still a formidable squad and a national championship contender.
As a result, the matchup against Ohio State will be a huge test for Manning. If he has a strong game against the Buckeyes and helps the Longhorns pull off the win, fans will be looking at Manning as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. However, if he loses or has a bad performance, some of his hype could be lost.
#2 Florida Gators
The next big test for Arch Manning will likely come in he fifth game of the season against the Florida Gators. While the Gators are not projected to be one of the top teams in the SEC, they have one of the conference's top quarterbacks, DJ Lagway. Manning will be expected to outperform his SEC rival and put on a strong performance. A loss or poor performance would be disappointing here.
#3 Georgia Bulldogs
The Texas Longhorns had a strong 2024 season, reaching the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. However, there was one team that the Longhorns could not figure out: the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs defeated Texas twice, including in the SEC championship game.
Manning and the Longhorns will play the Bulldogs in their third-to-last game of the season. It will be a tough test at the stage of the season when the Longhorns will be competing to secure a spot in the SEC championship game.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.