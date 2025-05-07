3 overhyped wide receivers going into next college season ft. Barion Brown

The passing game runs the day in college football. This makes wide receivers some of the most talked about players in the sport. Unfortunately, sometimes the talk amounts to more than the play. Here are three standout receivers who might have been more standout for hype than results. Each has the skills to break through in 2025, but each is coming off a disappointing 2024.
3 overhyped wide receivers going into 2025
3. Chris Brazzell, Tennessee
A four-star transfer from Tulane, the 6-foot-5 Brazzell looked like a great receiver, had played like a great receiver at Tulane, but struggled significantly in 2024. Brazzell had 44 catches for 711 yards and five scores at Tulane in 2023. In 2024, he had 29 catches for 333 yards. He also dropped six passes, which included a pair of drops against Alabama and a pair against Ohio State.
Only two SEC players dropped more passes than Brazzell, which doesn't make a ton of sense considering his relatively limited production. Again, he's tall and capable of big-play moments, but Brazzell has to do a better job catching the football.
2. Dillon Bell, Georgia
Another player who had drop issues, Bell has climbed the depth chart steadily at Georgia. But he didn't break through in 2024, which was a significant problem in the Georgia offense. Teammate Arian Smith had the most drops in the SEC, but Bell had his issues as well.
Bell caught 43 passes for 466 yards. Given his steadily increasing production, Bell could break out in 2024. But he has to do a better job catching the football. Bell dropped six passes in 2024, all in the season's last seven games.
1. Barion Brown, LSU
Brown transferred from Kentucky to LSU after a 2024 season that both showed his exceptional skill set and the multitude of reasons why he hasn't yet developed into a top SEC receiver. Brown is one of the fastest players in college football. He has returned five kickoffs for touchdowns in his college career.
But Brown has caught fewer passes in each season, going from 50 as a freshman to 43 to 29 last season. His inability to grasp route running concepts and avoid foolish penalties marked a disappointing 2024 season. LSU can doubtlessly plan some plays to take advantage of his speed. But Brown has some major development to do as a Tiger.
What do you think of our trio of disappointing receivers? Share your take on them below in our comments section!
