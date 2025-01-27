3 potential candidates for the Ohio State defensive coordinator role following the departure of Jim Knowles

Following Ohio State's national championship success, Jim Knowles is departing Columbus. The coach reportedly accepted an offer to become the Buckeyes' Big Ten rival Penn State defensive coordinator on Sunday.

Knowles built one of the strongest defenses at Ohio State in the last three seasons, and replacing him will be a difficult task for the Buckeyes. With Ryan Day looking to get things in place as soon as possible, here's a look at three potential replacements for Knowles.

Three potential candidates for the Ohio State DC role

#1 Matt Guerrieri, Ohio State safeties coach

Matt Guerrieri is a solid in-house option for the Buckeyes in the bid to replace Jim Knowles. Guerrieri has been a longtime disciple of the departing Knowles, and promoting him would mean a seamless transition for the team.

In terms of experience, Guerrieri served as co-defensive coordinator at Duke from 2018 to 2021. He went on to hold the same role at Indiana in 2023 before taking over the safeties room in Columbus in the just-concluded season. This is undoubtedly commendable for his age.

Handing him the responsibility to singlehandedly lead the defense might be a huge gamble for Ryan Day, especially after winning the national championship. However, it is one worth making as he's proven to have the ability to become a top coach in the landscape in the coming years.

#2, Chris Hampton, Oregon co-defensive coordinator

Chris Hampton is one of the most enticing options Ohio State can consider in replacing Jim Knowles. At a young age, Hampton has proven his ability in different programs, earning him the deserved respect.

Following his brilliant performance as Tulane's defensive coordinator for two seasons, Dan Lanning hired Hampton as a co-defensive coordinator at Oregon. The coach was said to have received interest from five Southeastern Conference schools before deciding to head to Eugene.

Hampton has played a crucial role in building the Ducks’ strong defense in the last two seasons. However, it won't be easy to get him out of Eugene after turning down a host of offers last offseason to stay at Oregon.

#3, Bryant Haines, Indiana defensive coordinator

Following the exploits of Indiana in the just-concluded season, the program is definitely worth looking at for coaching talent. One of the standout names there is defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

Haines worked with Curt Cignetti for two years at James Madison before teaming up with him ahead of the 2024 season. Despite the lack of top talents, he transformed Indiana’s defense into one of the nation’s best through an aggressive and disruptive approach.

The last two seasons have proven Haines’ ability as a coach and he will be a great addition at Ohio State for Ryan Day. However, with the talks of a new contract ongoing at Indiana, poaching him won't be easy for the Buckeyes.

