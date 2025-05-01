3 potentially impactful defensive players for Colorado in 2025 ft. Carter Stoutmire 

The Colorado Buffaloes will not have a core of its top defensive players from the 2024 season in 2025. The program will be without the likes of Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, BJ Green and Chidozie Nwankwo when the new season kicks off this fall.

The Buffaloes' defense played a crucial role in the team's resurgence last season, helping it achieve a 9-4 finish following a disappointing 4-8 record in 2023. The goal for coach Deion Sanders is to ensure the defense remains strong as the program aims for a bigger goal in the 2025 season.

Here's a closer look at three players who could make a significant impact on the team in the 2025 college football season.

3 potentially impactful Colorado defensive players in 2025

#1. Carter Stoutmire, S

Carter Stoutmire garnered a lot of praise from "Coach Prime" while he played in place of injured Shilo Sanders last season. The defensive back is expected to be crucial for the Buffaloes in the 2025 season as he takes the starting role following the departure of Shilo to the NFL.

Stoutmire was recruited as a three-star prospect by Colorado in the class of 2023 and has made a notable impact right from his true freshman season. In his 22 appearances so far for the Buffaloes, he recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended.

#2. Samuel Okunlola, DE

Samuel Okunlola played an important role for Colorado in his first season at the program in 2023 and it's expected that he will keep the momentum in the upcoming season. The edge rusher teamed up with the Buffaloes via the transfer portal last season following a stint at Pittsburgh.

Okunlola appeared in 13 games last season, establishing himself as one of the most productive players on the Buffaloes’ defense. He recorded 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass defended. He returns to Colorado in 2025 as one of the top defensive linemen in the Big 12.

#3. Jehiem Oatis, DT

Jeheim Oatis is one of Colorado’s biggest acquisitions from the transfer portal this offseason. The nose tackle was the top-ranked defensive player on the transfer portal during the winter window, coming in as a major addition to the Buffaloes' much-improved defensive setup.

Oatis arrived in Boulder after a three-season tenure at Alabama. He started 13 games in his first two seasons but only made four appearances for the Crimson Tide under Kalen DeBoer last season. The expectation is that he will become a crucial part of the team's defense next season.

