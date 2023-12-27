3 reasons why Brian Kelly to Michigan makes a perfect fit as Jim Harbaugh gets linked with NFL coaching gigs

The latest rumors in college football are linking Brian Kelly to Michigan. This LSU coach becomes an option for the Wolverines if Jim Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL becomes a reality. Harbaugh has continually been linked to several NFL teams ahead of 2024.

There’s a huge chance that Harbaugh will depart the No. 1-ranked Wolverines after almost a decade, particularly in light of the heightened scrutiny following the sign-stealing allegations. His tenure at the program has been successful, and a worthy replacement will be required to make Michigan a dominant program.

While rumors linking Brian Kelly to Michigan have generated wild reactions among college football fans, let's examine why the former Notre Dame coach will be an excellent fit for the Wolverines.

Why Brian Kelly to Michigan makes a perfect fit

#1, Tons of experience in the landscape

One of the factors that ensured Jim Harbaugh's success at Michigan was the experience he had garnered from other programs before arriving in Ann Arbor. This gave him the best understanding of the team and allowed him to employ the best possible strategy to elevate it.

The possibility of Brian Kelly to Michigan offers the program the opportunity to be handled by another experienced coach. Kelly has served across different college football programs in the United States, including Notre Dame and Cincinnati, and has garnered significant experience.

#2, Evolving coaching philosophy

Over the years, Kelly's offensive philosophy has evolved to adapt to different settings he's found himself in. His approach can be briefly summarized as a desire to perfect specific plays so the team can easily adapt and adjust seamlessly to the needed action.

Kelly focuses less on elaborate innovation with bells and whistles and more on achieving versatile simplicity. This looks like a brilliant way he can get the best out of recruits in Ann Arbor. The effort toward making things easy for players makes Brian Kelly's link to Michigan a positive one.

#3, Brilliant record in college football

Brian Kelly has one of the most admirable records in college football. Since arriving at the NCAA Division I in 2004 with Central Michigan, he boasts an impressive record across four different programs, experiencing few disappointing seasons during his tenure in all of them.

With a 185-69 record, Kelly currently has a .728 winning percentage in the top level of college football. He also boasts a .571 win percentage in bowl games with an 8-6 record. Brian Kelly possesses all the necessary attributes to propel Michigan to the next level.

