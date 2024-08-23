3 reasons why FSU will fail to make playoffs despite 12-team CFP format

A year ago, FSU fans were all thinking, "Wait 'Til Next Year!" after a perfect regular season, some bad luck and a quarterback injury kept the Seminoles out of the four-team College Football Playoff. But in 2024, of course, it's a 12-team playoff. Can't fail, right?

Wrong.

Florida State still has a lot of work to do and plenty of ways to fall shy of staking a claim to a playoff berth. Here are three reasons the Seminoles could still be left out of the CFP, even in 2024.

3 reasons why FSU will fail to make the CFP

Mario Cristobal and Miami would love to knock Florida State from the CFP picture in 2024. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Overrelying on DJ Uiagalelei

Jordan Travis was always going to be a tough quarterback to replace. If people didn't understand how dependent FSU's success was on Travis, watching the Seminole offense flounder after his injury should have driven the message home.

But now, FSU is going with former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei. His advocates insist that Uiagalelei's last two seasons of solid production (5,159 yards, 43 touchdowns, 14 interceptions) are who DJ now is. But those who remember his bumbling, stumbling early days at Clemson think the spotlight might be just a shade too bright. Time will tell, but Uiagalelei was a risky QB pick.

#2. The ACC won't be good enough to get more than two teams in the CFP.

Part of the thinking for FSU is that just finishing near the top of the ACC will get them a CFP spot. Not so fast. A year ago, the school played Louisville for the ACC championship. That came the week after they lost to 7-5 Kentucky from the SEC. That trend will continue in 2024.

Except for Clemson and Miami (more on that later), the ACC is a collection of middle-of-the-pack teams that won't make a ripple across the college football landscape. Who will? SMU? Virginia Tech? Louisville? Florida State will likely regress to that pack of teams rather than climbing up a notch.

#3. Miami spoils the party

The other problem for FSU is that even if coming in second in the ACC will get a team into the CFP, it won't be the Seminoles. Clemson should be ready to return to its spot as the preeminent ACC football program. But Miami is now ready to jump up to the second spot as well.

Coach Mario Cristobal's team put together a brilliant portal recruiting class, which includes the likes of Cam Ward, Damien Martinez, etc. The Hurricanes have the firepower to outlast the rest of the middle-of-the-pack ACC. By the way, Miami hosts Florida State this season. Another advantage for the Hurricanes.

Do you think FSU will reach the College Football Playoff in 2024? Share your predictions and opinions below in our comments section!

