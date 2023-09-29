The Georgia Bulldogs proved themselves to be the champion of champions not just once but twice in the past two seasons. Kirby Smart took over as head coach back in December 2015. And slowly but surely, he began to carve his legacy in the program's history.

The past two seasons have been very dominant for Georgia. 2021 saw them finish the season with an incredible 14-1 campaign, with their only loss coming at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

But they got their revenge on Nick Saban and his team, as they defeated them 33-18 to clinch the national championship, their first since 1980. And just a year later, they came in stronger than ever.

Last season, Georgia remained undefeated throughout the season, putting up an impressive 15-0 record. They reached the CFP finals once again, where they humiliated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to clinch consecutive national championships.

Now the Bulldogs have left fans pondering if they can make it a three-peat this season. And looking at the current scenario, the chances for Georgia to pull off such a historical stunt is possible. In this article, we will look at the three reasons why the Bulldogs will three-peat under Kirby Smart.

Three reasons why Georgia will three-peat as national champions

#3 They don't have a very difficult regular season schedule

One thing that is working in favor of Kirby Smart and his team is the fact that their regular season schedule is not loaded with a lot of competition.

Yes, they are going against the top 25 teams in the AP rankings after week 4, but those four teams are Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, and Missouri who are currently ranked 20,21,22 and 23 respectively.

The Bulldogs have been pretty dominant in the games they've played so far. So it will take a huge upset by teams they face in the regular season schedule in order to witness a true hurdle in their dreams of a three-peat.

#2 Georgia eying for another undefeated season

Kirby Smart and his team have already won the four games they have played so far this season.

And each game saw them secure the win by a comfortable margin while holding teams like UT Martin and Ball State to single digits on the scoreboard.

So if they continue to perform at the level they are currently, then the Georgia Bulldogs can look forward to another undefeated regular season this campaign.

Things would have been different if they had played against USC, Utah, or Oregon. But since they are not, it is a window of opportunity for the Bulldogs.

#1 Carson Beck is handling the QB1 responsibility seriously

Stetson Bennett, who was the starting QB for the Georgia Bulldogs in the past two seasons. left for the NFL this year.

This brought a big question mark if the next QB1 could lead the Bulldogs with a winning mentality on the field. But Carson Beck has been doing pretty well so far after being named as the replacement for Bennett.

Beck joined the program back in 2020. After redshirting his first season, he was named as the backup quarterback to JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett in 2021 and 2022.

This year, as the QB1 for the team. Carson Beck has been putting up a great run so far. In four games, he has already put up 1,184 passing yards and six passing touchdowns.

Do you think the Georgia Bulldogs can achieve a three-peat of the national championship? Let us know in the comments.