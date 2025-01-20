3 reasons why Jeremiah Smith will prove decisive for Ryan Day's championship run

With one catch for 3 yards, Jeremiah Smith had one of the most irrelevant performances of all time in Ohio State's College Football Playoff 28-14 semifinal win over Texas.

But Smith won't repeat that performance twice. The most electrifying receiver in college football, the true freshman is good for a big game against the Fighting Irish in the CFP title game. Here's three reasons why he'll prove decisive.

3 reasons why Jeremiah Smith will decide the national title

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could well determine the CFP championship outcome tonight against Notre Dame. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. He's a bounce-back guy.

All season long, Smith's relative consistentcy has been impressive. In the three previous games before Texas, he scored at least one touchdown in two of the three. After a couple of subpar games against Indiana and Michigan to close the regular season, he responded with two touchdown, 100+ yard CFP games.

Smith's combination of size, technique and speed make him impossible to shut down. Texas essentially got lucky, because game situation dictated that Ohio State play fairly conservative and not dictate some new way to involve Smith. Look for Ryan Day to make sure his consistent standout is back again.

2. The big plays

As impressive as Smith's overall body of work is his big-play ability. In the course of Ohio State's season, of his 71 receptions, 27 have gone for 15+ yards and 14 have gone for 25+ yards. I

n reviewing Notre Dame's season, one thing stands out. Northern Illinois, while not a pass-heavy team, averaged 9.9 yards per pass against the Irish and won. Nobody else has topped 7.3 yards or won.

Look for Ohio State to establish Smith's skill on the outside with a couple of big plays. Yes, Notre Dame has a secondary full of ballhawks, but QB Will Howard is crafty enough to avoid the defenders and feed Smith for a couple of big plays that can be difference makers for the Buckeyes.

1.The best decoy in college football

The biggest impact Smith makes, as the Texas game made clear, is by his very presence. Smith always has to be accounted for by the defense. Even if he has a game where he's less than sterling, dropping coverage out of the box will make Notre Dame lighter against the run. Focusing on Smith will allow Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate more freedom downfield.

Ohio State found a way to win despite minimal impact from Smith in the biggest game of their season. The Buckeyes will do it again if they need to. Yes, Smith making Lynn Swann-style catches feels like the more likely scenario. But even if it isn't, Ohio State wins every snap that Smith lines up because of what defenses have to do to corral him.

What do you think of Smith and the Buckeyes? Share your take below in our comments section!

