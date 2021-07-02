3 reasons why the NCAA's decision to allow athletes to make money is hasty

After years of lobbying from former college stars, the NCAA has finally agreed to let athletes earn money from the use of their name, image, and likeness. While it is a move in the right direction, what hasn't been talked about enough are the rules behind the NIL.

State laws and policies restrict certain things. Some state laws and policies prohibit athletes from endorsing alcohol and tobacco brands as well as gambling products.

Other states have restrictions on college athletes using their school's logo to make a profit. One of the biggest restrictions is that some states and schools prohibit their athletes from signing deals with brands that rival their sponsors.

With the policy change, there will also be amendments to these rules. There are plenty of pros to the NCAA's decision to let athletes make money while they are still in college, but there are also a few cons.

Here are three reasons why the NCAA decision was hasty.

Could paying NCAA athletes ruin college sports?

NCAA National Championship Game

#1 - Allowing college athletes to earn an income while playing could hurt the game

Yes, allowing athletes to make money while participating in college sports is a good thing, but in the end, it could hurt the game. One sport that could be affected the most is college football.

Miami QB D'Eriq King now has FOUR sponsorship deals in the first 13 hours of legal NIL monetization:



🔸 College Hunks Moving Company

🔸 The Wharf

🔸 Murphy Auto Group

🔸 Dreamfield pic.twitter.com/BftXV1ISXS — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 1, 2021

Many fans watch college football because the athletes give it their all on the field to get noticed by scouts and improve their chances of making it to the pros. At times while watching the NFL, some players look like they lack the drive to help their team and some football fans argue that money is the reason.

It's possible that once college football athletes start to pad their pockets with money, they could also lose that desire to give in their 100%.

#2 - The NIL could cause issues with college team sponsorships

Many college football teams are sponsored by Nike, Jordan, Under Armour and Adidas. If a school is sponsored by Adidas, their athletes wouldn't be allowed to wear Nike gear during games.

The University of Arkansas’ NIL policy is unique in that in says that student athletes not only can’t use team trademarks (standard), but can’t use school colors. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2021

The loophole is that the players can wear non-Adidas equipment during practice and other team activities. The question is, what happens if a player does wear non-Adidas equipment during games because they're sponsored by Under Armour?

There are so many what if's when it comes to NIL and how it will impact sponsorships.

#3 - The NCAA needed to work out all the kinks and set establish one universal rulebook for every player to follow

Each state has its own laws and restrictions on NIL. As of right now, it all depends on which school the athlete attends. With each state having its own laws and restrictions, we could potentially see certain recruits commit to schools that have more favorable laws.

College athletes will start thinking about the financials instead of joining a program that gives them the best shot of making it to the pros. They're going to attend the school that offers them the best chance at making the most money.

The NCAA should've held off on this ruling until there was a universal rulebook in place. Unless they establish that, college sports could be heading towards a big disaster.

Edited by jay.loke710