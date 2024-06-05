3 reasons why Shedeur Sanders will not be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have one of the more talented quarterbacks in college football, in Shedeur Sanders. He becomes eligible for the 2025 NFL draft and could be one of the more interesting players on the board.

There are people who are convinced that he will be the first name off the board, but it's likely not the case. Let's discuss some reasons why Shedeur Sanders could be available after the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Why Shedeur Sanders is not going to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft

#1 Deion Sanders dictates where he winds up

One of the biggest factors in this is the connection with his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

He has said before that there are only a few teams he would allow Shedeur Sanders to go to, and if that's the case, things could look a bit different at the top of the 2025 NFL draft board.

Let's just say a team that's in need of a quarterback is selecting first overall, there are some issues that could arise. One thing that's known is which team has the first pick before college players have to declare for the NFL draft, so that could be a major turning point for Shedeur Sanders' future.

#2 Shedeur can wait

Just because Sanders is eligible for the 2025 NFL draft, it doesn't mean that he is going to be leaving the Colorado Buffaloes after this season.

With the amount of money he's making with his NIL deals and being coached by his father, Deion Sanders, there's more than a zero percent chance that he will be under center for the Buffs for multiple seasons.

#3 He's not the top player in the draft class

Sanders could be one of the premier players in the 2025 NFL draft class, but there are at least a few players who should be ahead of him.

One of them is Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers. It also depends on the situation of the team with the top pick, as the NFL has a good amount of quarterbacks, meaning players like Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter may be ahead of him on the draft board.