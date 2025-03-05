3 reasons Ty Simpson should start for Kalen DeBoer as Alabama's QB1 in 2025

Kalen DeBoer, coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, will need to decide on the starting quarterback for the program. Whoever it may be, they are going to have a big job trying to replace Jalen Milroe.

Despite not winning a national championship with Alabama, Milroe led the team to a Rose Bowl appearance, where they were denied a spot in the national championship in overtime during the 2023 season.

With Milroe off to the NFL, Alabama needs to replace him. The favorite is Ty Simpson.

Here are some reasons why Simpson becoming the new starting quarterback makes sense and will be the best decision.

Three reasons why Ty Simpson should be the starting quarterback for Alabama in 2025

1. He has experience

Ty Simpson has been involved in college football for three seasons, with his first one being his redshirt year. This saved him a year of eligibility, and he will have two more seasons in college.

During his time at Alabama, Simpson has been the backup quarterback and has seen some action. While none of this is strong enough to make it an easy decision, the fact that Simpson has this experience will go in his favor.

2. His coaches see strong progress

Simpson is getting praise from the Alabama coaching staff over what he has been showing in practice sessions. On Wednesday, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the following about Simpson:

“I think Ty has done a good job. I thought he had the biggest jump from day one to day two, just as far as being able to take in all the information, process quickly and move."

Getting praised like this by those in charge shows that his talents are being recognized, and they are seeing that he is developing. This can lead to a starting role.

3. His competitors are much weaker than him.

Ty Simpson is the best quarterback Alabama has available at the moment. Alongside Simpson are Austin Mack and Keenan Russell. Mack is going to be a sophomore next season and has only played in one game, while Russell is a five-star freshman prospect who has never played in college.

While these two players are not bad, Simpson is the safest and strongest quarterback on the Crimson Tide's roster, and this fact alone should mean he is the starting QB in 2025.

